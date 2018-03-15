FG agencies to partner INEC on Bayelsa polls

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA—HEADS of Federal Government agencies and parastatals in Bayelsa State, on the platform of Association of Heads of Federal Agencies, have pledged their readiness to partner the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, towards achieving credible polls in the state and fostering national growth.

Chairman of the association, Mr. Bernard Akpedi, made the pledge in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Akpedi said the visit, which was done by all heads of federal agencies in the state was to strengthen partnership and synergy between the association and INEC in the state.

He said: “As Federal Government agencies and parastatals, we are bonded by common objectives. The importance of teamwork among the parastatals to nation building cannot be over-emphasised.

“In this regard, we are ready to support any policy aimed at sustainable development, especially before, during and after the forthcoming general election in Bayelsa State.”

In his remarks, Mr. Clement Oha, INEC Administrative Secretary in the state, said: “INEC is ready to conduct free, fair and credible election in 2019 for the collective interest of the nation and we want to urge those that have not registered to find time to register at any of the 30 designated registration centres across the state.

“INEC is open to suggestions because the greatest advantage of democracy is in its openness.

“Therefore, the commission has been sensitising the public on the need to register and have Permanent Voter’s Cards, PVCs.