FCMB invests N1 billion in development of Abia youths

By Anayo Okoli

THE First City Monument Bank, FCMB, said it is investing N1 billion in the youths in Abia State as part of its youth empowerment programme aimed at supporting youths with entrepreneurial skills and business ideas to develop them.

Executive Director, Business Development, FCMB, Mrs. Bukola Smith, disclosed this while speaking to journalists in Umuahia, on the sidelines of the just concluded Abia Youths Mega Summit.

“Because of that, SME department of FCMB decided that we are going to partner with the states and Abia State being the first state that decided to pick up this plan and run the scheme, we decided to partner with them to ensure that the youths take part in line with the desires of the government”, Smith said.

According to her, “to quantify the level of involvement of FCMB in the project, in terms of financial support, the financial involvement would be upward to N1 billion, where beneficiaries would receive loans from N3 million to N10 million”.

Besides the financial support, Smith explained that FCMB also brings in a team to support the training of the youths as well as advice, which she considered a lot more important than the financial component of the support.