Election sequence: Reps move to re-gazette Electoral Act

By Emman Ovuakporie

..To override 10 Bills Buhari failed to sign

ABUJA—House of Representatives, yesterday, said after studying President Muhammadu Buhari’s letter declining to endorse the re-ordering of the elections sequence, it has decided to re-gazzette the Electoral Act and re-transmit to him for assent.

Briefing journalists on the position of the House, spokesman, Abdulrazaq Namdas (APC, Adamawa), said: “We agreed with Mr President on two grounds but disagree on the first ground he cited in his letter that we don’t have such powers.

“As a responsible parliament, we have agreed with two of the three reasons but we are in disagreement with him on his first reason, which states that amendment to the sequence of elections in Section 25 of the principal Act.

“Our reasons for doing so stems from the provisions of Section 4-Legislative Powers: Item 22 states that the NASS shall have powers over election into offices of president, vice president or governor and deputy governor and any other office to which a person may be elected under the constitution excluding election to a local council or any office in such council.

‘’That is why we will look at the bill again, correct those errors the president pointed out and send the bill back to him, if he still withholds his accent then we will know what next to do.”

Asked whether the move of the House would not lead to a collision course with the executive, Namdas said: “Not at all, we believe the President will even agree with us at the end of the day.”

Speaking further on the 10 bills that the House was set to veto the President on, Namdas said the bills excluded the Electoral Act but included the Nigeria Peace Corps Bill.

In addition to the Peace Corps Bill, he listed the others to include a Bill for an Act to establish Chartered Institute of Treasury Management; A Bill for an Act to establish Nigerian Council for Social Works; A Bill for an Act to amend the urrency conversion, freezing orders act to give discretionary powers to the judge of high court to order for forfeiture of assets of affected persons, and a bill for an act to establish the police procurement fund.

Others are a bill for an act to amend Environmental Health Officers Council Registration Act; A Bill for an Act to establish the Chartered Institute of Loan and Risk Management of Nigeria; A bill for an Act to establish Chartered Institute of Public Management of Nigeria.

Also included are a Bill for an Act to establish Chartered Institute of Exports and Community Brokers of Nigeria and a Bill for an Act to establish Federal University, Wukari.