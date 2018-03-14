Breaking News
Consumer Watch: A place that makes you plan ahead

On 6:48 amIn Woman's Own by Nwafor PolycarpComments

Items                      Prices

Basket of Tomatoes                        N11,000 – N12,000

A bag of Pepper  (Rodo)                               N 10,000 – N18,000

A bag of Long pepper                     N6, 500 – N7000

A bag of Onions (white)                                N25, 000 – N35, 000

A bag of Onions (Red)                                    N20, 000- N26, 000

50kg of long grain Rice                   N14,500 – N15,000

A derica of long grain Rice N250 -N270

50kg of short grain Rice.                 N13,000 – N13,800

A derica of short grain Rice     N230

A crate of eggs                                  N1,200

A bag of Olotu beans                      N30,000 -N31,000

A bag of Oloyin                                 N24,500 -N25,000

A bag of Yam Flour (Elubo) N26, 000-N27,000

A bag of Garri (Yellow)                                   N8,500 – N9,000

A paint bucket                   N600

A bag of Ijebu Garri                         N8,000 –  N8,500

A paint bucket                   N500

25 Litres of Vegetable Oil              N13,000- N14,500

10 Litres                               N7,000-N 7,500

25 Litres of Palm Oil                         N14,500 – N15,000

5 Litres of Palm Oil                           N2,400 -N2,500

Salt                         N100-N150

Noodles- 70g                     N1,900- N1970

Spaghetti (1packet)                        N220

Macaroni(1packet)                          N220

Semovita (10kg)                               N3,200

Pampers (cartons of 8)                  N3,400

Seasonings                         N110 – N500

Tomato paste (2,200g)                   N2,300

Tomato paste (Medium)                              N550-N700

Tomato paste(small)                      N150-N350

Tomato sachet (a roll)                    N200

Pack of toilet roll (48pieces) N1,800-N2,300

A satchet of milk                              N50

A sachet of beverage                     N45-N50

Toothpaste                         N270-N300

5 Litres of Kerosine                         N1,000

12.5kg Cooking gas                          N4, 000

Yam (1 tuber).                                   N500- N600

Ugu Leaf (a bundle)                        N3,500 – N4,000

A dozen of tied Ugu Leaf              N1,800,

Moin-Moin Leaf (a dozen)           N900, 1 pack- N150

Carton Titus ice Fish                        N16,500 – N17,000

1 Carton of Kote ice fish                                N15,000 -N16,000

1 Carton of Sawa ice fish    N10,000, 1Kg-N600


