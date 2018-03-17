Canadian boxer dies 10 months after fight left him in a coma

Canadian boxer David Whittom died Friday, almost 10 months after he fell into a coma following his final fight, his partner announced.

“My David Whittom has joined the angels… words fail me, I cannot breathe,” Jelena Zerdoner wrote on Facebook.

The 39-year-old boxer from Quebec was knocked out in the 10th and final round of his May 27, 2017 fight against Gary Kopas for the Canadian light heavyweight title.

Two hours later, he was admitted to the hospital with a brain hemorrhage and placed into an induced coma to reduce the internal bleeding.

Whittam turned pro in 2004. His record in 37 fights was 12 wins, 24 losses and a tie.

He once fought Adonis Stevenson, the current WBC light heavyweight champion.

He retired in 2010 after several bouts of rehabilitation to treat a cocaine addiction, before returning to the ring four years later.