Breaking: Again, meningitis killed 8 in Katsina

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – Again, not fewer than eight persons were reportedly killed by an outbreak of meningitis in Bugaje ward in Jibia Local government area of Katsina state.



The Information Officer in the area, Saadu Suleiman confirmed this development to Vanguard over the weekend.

Suleiman said the outbreak leading to the death of the Five males and three females was recorded within Monday and Friday.

He said several others were hospitalized at the health centres Bugaje ward.

According to him, “we recorded a fresh case of Cerebral Spinal Meningitis, CSM in Bugaje ward that claimed the lives of about eight persons.

“The outbreak was recorded within the period of Monday and Friday. Five of them were males and three females,” Suleiman said.

When contacted, the Permanent Secretary in Ministry of Health, Dr. Kabir Mustapha was not responding to several calls put across to his phone neither was he responding to SMS sent to his phone.

It could be recalled that early this month similar outbreak was recorded in Jaja village, Gangara ward in Jibia Local government area of the state where seven died and several others hospitalized.

Similarly, about 104 children were affected by outbreak of whooping cough in three villages of Unguwar Kuka, Danbawa and Kaishemu, all in Bugaje ward, of same Local government area.