Woman steals 3-year-old girl at RCCG Holy Ghost Congress to satisfy husband

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—A 28-year-old woman, Anuoluwapo Joshua, stole a three-year-old girl at the Redemption Camp, to satisfy her husband who had been asking to see his daughter, since she claimed to have given birth to a baby for him.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun State, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement, said Anuoluwapo Joshua stole the child in July last year, during the monthly Holy Ghost Congress of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG.

Oyeyemi said: “The child’s mother reported that the child was stolen by an unknown person when she went to pack the children’s clothes in the new auditorium, where she had gone for prayers with her husband.

“All efforts to know the whereabouts of the child since then proved abortive.

“Luck, however, ran out on the suspect in December 29, 2017, when the child was sighted inside the youth centre at the Redemption Camp, during the children’s end of the year party organised by the Church.”

Arrest

He continued: “On receiving the information, the DPO, Redeemed Division, SP Olaiya Martins, led detectives to the centre where they waited until the end of the programme when the suspect came out to pick the child, and was promptly arrested.

“She has since confessed to the crime. She admitted that she lured the child out of her parents’ sight and took her to Ofada area where she has been taking care of the child since.

“Investigation further revealed that the suspect had earlier got pregnant for somebody in Lagos, but travelled to the North where she claimed she was delivered of a baby girl.

“However, when she came back from the North, she didn’t come with the baby which made the man, who impregnated her, mount pressure on her to bring his child to him.

“She later informed her relatives that she was going to Nasarawa State to bring the child, but went to the Redeemed Camp where she stayed for some days before stealing the child, which she presented to her relations as her daughter.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Ilyasu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.