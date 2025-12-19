Woman sells 2-month-old baby for N1.5m in Delta

By Ochuko Akuopha, Asaba

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested a woman who allegedly sold her two-month-old baby for the sum of N1.5 million.

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Police Public Relations Officer of the State Command, Mr. Bright Edafe confirmed this in a statement on Friday.

He said a female, one Ughale, had on December 15, reported at the Ekpan Police Division that her two-month-old baby was snatched from her during a robbery incident while transiting in a tricycle.

“Upon receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Ekpan Division, CSP Labe Joseph, immediately mobilised operatives of the Division and coordinated a swift search and rescue operation.

“During the course of the investigation, inconsistencies and suspicious conduct observed in the complainant’s narrative prompted further interrogation,” the Police said.

The complainant subsequently confessed that the report was staged, and revealed that she had sold her child aged two months to two other suspects for the sum of N1.5 million.

“The suspects were arrested, and the infant was successfully rescued and is safe.

All suspects are currently in custody while investigation continues, with efforts intensified to arrest other accomplices for prosecution,” Edafe added.

Vanguard News