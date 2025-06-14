Sokoto: NAPTIP rescues 14-year-old girl from domestic abuse

…victim allegedly exploited by wife of top government official

By Favour Ulebor

ABUJA — The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has rescued a 14-year-old girl from Sokoto State who was allegedly subjected to severe abuse, starvation, and exploitation by the wife of a high-ranking government official.

In a press statement signed by NAPTIP’s Press Officer, Vincent Adekoye, on Saturday, the agency said the young girl, Bashariyya Usman, was first identified in a viral video showing her in a distressed state.

She had been reportedly locked in a dark room, malnourished, and physically assaulted for several weeks.

Bashariyya, the only daughter of Malam Usman Aliyu from Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State, was displaced by bandit attacks and had been living with her family in an internally displaced persons (IDP) camp in Sokoto.

She was recruited in January 2025 by a woman from Sokoto State, now living in Abuja, who had promised to offer her domestic work with ₦10,000 monthly pay and later promised education.

However, the girl’s ordeal began after being taken to Abuja, where she was reportedly beaten, deprived of food, and subjected to psychological torture.

A man was brought in to perform “spiritual” rituals on her, spraying substances that left her with burns.

She was later returned to Sokoto in critical condition.

When the situation was reported to NAPTIP by members of the Network Against Child Trafficking, Abuse and Labour (NACTAL), efforts to access the girl were initially blocked by unknown individuals allegedly acting on behalf of the suspect.

According to the statement, the intervention of NAPTIP’s Director General, Binta Adamu Bello, enabled operatives from the agency’s headquarters and Sokoto Command to rescue the child, who was then flown to Abuja for urgent medical and psychological care.

Speaking after receiving the victim in Abuja, Bello described the case as one of the most inhumane she had seen.

She said, “Bashariyya is exhibiting visible signs of physical abuse, and we can see scars, bruises (both fresh and healed), and burnt marks. She is severely malnourished, dehydrated, and emotionally unstable at the moment. There are indicators of trauma, both physical and psychological, resulting from prolonged abuse and neglect. The alleged perpetrator exploited the vulnerability of an internally displaced family and manipulated the child’s labor under false promises.

“She was allegedly falsely accused, a common tactic used to justify violence and neglect against the vulnerable. The girl’s brutal treatment included physical abuse, starvation, and psychological torment, all under the guise of alleged accusations.

“Having narrowly escaped with her parent from the bandits who invaded their Community in Zamfara State, one would have thought that Bashariya and her family would enjoy relative peace, assistance, and protection from some privileged members of the society; sadly, the reverse is the case for this innocent girl. The suspect preyed on her vulnerability, the perceived impoverished and helpless status of her parent, and further traumatised her, thereby amounting to double jeopardy.

“For clarity, this girl was recruited from Sokoto, transported to Abuja, where she was abused and exploited. Therefore, NAPTIP shall coordinate the prosecution of the suspect, ensuring that justice is served. The Agency is also committed to providing necessary medical, psychological, and rehabilitative support to the girl as she begins her recovery process.

“The young girl’s condition highlights the urgent need for continued vigilance and intervention in cases of child abuse and trafficking in Nigeria. We are deeply committed to protecting the vulnerable and combating all forms of exploitation, including any fabricated and baseless accusations used to justify abuse. We remain resolute in our efforts to ensure justice for Bashariya and to rehabilitate her.

“NAPTIP appreciates the partnership and effort of NACTAL, as led by its National President, Abdulganiyu Abubakar, in this case, and we urged other stakeholders to emulate them,” she said.

Bello emphasised that NAPTIP remains committed to protecting vulnerable persons and called on Nigerians to report suspicious cases of abuse or trafficking.

Also speaking, the National President of NACTAL, Abdulganiyu Abubakar, praised NAPTIP for the swift rescue and pledged continued collaboration to ensure justice is served.