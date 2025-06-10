33-year-old woman to spend 3 years in prison for engaging 11-year-old girl in street hawking

File photo of a woman in prison.

An Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday, sentenced one Moradeke Adeoti, 33, to three years imprisonment with hard labour for child abuse.

The convict was arraigned before Magistrate Olatomiwa Daramola, on Nov. 29, 2024, for unlawfully engaging one Oyindamola Adeoti, 11, in street hawking.

Delivering judgment, Daramola said, “the defendant clearly confessed to giving the victim pepper and palm wine to hawk in order to raise money to enroll her in school.

“The prosecution has established the offence against the convict beyond reasonable doubt.

I find her guilty as charged and I convict her accordingly.

“She is hereby sentenced to three years imprisonment with hard labour or an option of N20,000 fine in lieu of imprisonment,” the magistrate held.

During trial, the Prosecutor, Insp Adeoye Adesegun, had told the court that the convict committed the offence on Nov. 22, 2024, in Ado-Ekiti.

Adesegun said that the convict unlawfully engaged an 11-year-old girl, Oyindamola Adeoti, her cousin, in street hawking

He said that the offence contravened Section 30 (2) of the Child’s Right Law of Ekiti State, 2019.

In her testimony before the court, the convict’s landlady, Madam Bosede Oso, the prosecution’s only witness, gave evidence.

Oso said “the convict has been ill treating the little girl, her cousin, who was living with her, like a slave, while her children would be in school.

“The victim would be hawking pepper, palm wine and other things on the street and highway, especially, during school hours.

“I and other neighbours had warned her severally, but she refused to change.

“A man came sometimes ago to assist the girl by enrolling her in school, but the convict rejected the offer.

“On Nov. 24, 2024, we received the news that the girl was involved in a motorcycle accident around Omisanjana Area of Ado- Ekiti.

“Eyewitnesses at the scene told us what happened, and that the girl had been rushed to the hospital.

“The matter was later reported at the police station,” she narrated.

To prove his case, the prosecutor called one witness and tendered the defendant and nominal complainant’s statements and hospital card as exhibits.

The convict’s counsel, Mr Opeyemi Esan, urged the court to temper justice with mercy.

He said that the convict was ignorant of government’s directive and existing laws on child abuse and hawking, especially during school hour.

Vanguard News