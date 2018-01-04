Saraki condemns renewed Benue Killings

The President of the Senate Dr Bukola Saraki has condemned Tuesday’s massacre of farmers in Logo and Guma Local Government areas of Benue state.

The attack which was carried out in the early hours of Tuesday, left about 20 dead and others injured.

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen had killed scores of people in an early morning attack on two local government areas of Benue State the fateful day.

Nearly 50 people have died in the six villages of the affected local government areas of Logo and Guma in the wake of the invasion by the gunmen on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

Governor Samuel Ortom, who spoke to newsmen shortly after an emergency state security meeting in Makurdi, said over 20 people had been killed according to the reports available to him.

The President of the Senate who took to his twitter handle @BukolaSaraki to condemn the attack, said the perpetrators must be brought to book.

He said the Senate will do all in its powers to ensure that the perpetrators were caught and punished.

“I join all Nigerians in grieving and praying for all that have been affected. Such actions have no place in Nigeria. The perpetrators of this callous act must be caught and brought to justice –the Senate will continue to render all necessary support to ensure that this happens.

“Tuesday’s heinous killings in Benue State that has left countless families without their loved ones was a reprehensible act of violence. As Nigerians, we must all remain united in our condemnation of all such violence.

Meanwhile, reactions trailed the comment of the President of the Senate as many Nigerians expressed displeasure over the development.

Many of those who replied to the tweet wondered why the perpetrators of the heinous crime had not been arrested.

Some said the senate should go beyond condemnation and utilise its powers to ensure the security agencies arrested the situation.

A twitter user, Aniefiok Nduonofit said “It’s not enough to condemn these deadly attacks on innocent people. Fulani herdsmen are not above the law. It’s time to fully devolve power to the states to effect community policing. That’s the only way out.

Another user, Josiah Unyeazor called on Saraki to rather proffer solution to the problem rather than always condemning the act.