Omoku: Amaechi in special broadcast accuses Wike of witchcraft politics

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor

Immediate past governor of Rivers State, Mr Chibuike Amaechi, has in a broadcast to the people of the state, accused his successor, Governor Nyesom Wike, of exacerbating the violence in the state through his inclination to witchcraft politics.

Wike in a counter broadcast last night rebuffed Amaechi who he blamed for sabotaging the amnesty programme he introduced when he came to power even as he, yesterday, offered N20 million each for information that would lead to the apprehension of 32 cultists he listed as troubling the state.

Amaechi in the four minute forty-four second broadcast said against the practice by his government in chasing cultists and militants away from government that his successor has done the opposite in going to bed with them and giving them vantage positions in government and as kings.

Though he repeatedly made mention of his successor and the governor of Rivers State, Amaechi, however, continued his policy of not publicly mentioning Wike by name.

He said: “I was shocked, utterly disgusted to hear the man, who, I must repeat, took an oath to protect you, attempt to justify and casually explain away the cold-blooded murder of innocent Rivers people in Omoku on New Year’s day.

“The governor’s attempt to justify and compare the Omoku murders or any other killings in Rivers State to whatever is happening in any other part of the country is a deceitful and poisonous narrative that we must never allow to flourish.

“The governor’s repugnant attempt at finger pointing, blaming oil companies, opposition politicians and everyone else apart from himself, is a clear indication that he has abdicated his primary constitutional responsibility to safeguard lives and property.

“You know, and many outside Rivers State know that the nature and type of insecurity, violence and carnages in the state are unique and peculiar to the state. The madness in Rivers State since the advent of these new men of power is rooted firmly in the witchcraft politics of those who now preside over the affairs of the state.

“Let no one deceive you with a twisted narrative on the origins, causes and solutions to the bloodbath in Rivers State. Most of you can attest to how I battled and tackled insecurity when I served as your governor. I led the fight against the cultists, gangs, thugs and criminals masquerading as militants; they were driven out from hiding, many fled the state.

“I was able to do that because I was never in bed with the criminals; I never appointed any into political office or crowned any king. The administration I led was able to return the state to serenity from the horrible state of insecurity and violence we met when we took over.

“Rivers people enjoyed peace until the months leading up to the 2015 general elections when these ‘new’ men of power in the state introduced unprecedented violence and killings in the state.

“We cannot continue to live like this. The Omoku massacre is the breaking point where we must all collectively rise up and raise our voices to say we’ve had enough.

“The governor and Chief Security Officer of the state who swore an oath to protect us must now protect us or resign from office. We will no longer tolerate his inability and/or refusal to protect defenceless citizens. Enough is enough.”

Wike accuses Amaechi of sabotaging Amnesty programme

Responding in his broadcast late last night, Wike said the amnesty programme of the state government, which generated peace and was largely successful was compromised by Amaechi, who prevailed on the Federal Government and the security agencies to sabotage it.

He emphasised that APC leaders in Rivers State worked against the Amnesty Programme.

He said: “Our decision to offer amnesty to all repentant cultists, militants and criminals was done in good faith and in the best interest of the state.

“Regrettably, while the programme was on course, some opposition leaders in our state, especially the former governor, unhappy with the successes recorded, dissuaded some armed militants and cultists from sincerely embracing the amnesty.

“Indeed, they also persuaded the Federal Government not to support the programme and other security measures we had recommended. This is the reason why we must thank the President for doing things differently and with the support of all, a different result has been achieved.”

The governor stated that the position of the state government on the amnesty offer was clear as those who genuinely embraced the offer are bound to fully, completely and perpetually renounce all forms of criminality to enjoy terms of the amnesty or face the full weight of the law when they deviated from the programme.

He said: “Consequently, based on reliable information by the security agencies, I hereby direct them to immediately arrest and prosecute the under-mentioned persons who have either reneged on the terms of the amnesty and or refused to embrace same by continuing with cultism, kidnapping, and armed robbery in the state.”

The governor listed 32 cultists from 12 local government areas to be arrested and prosecuted by the security agencies.

He reassured the security agencies of the support of the Rivers State Government as they discharge their responsibility of maintaining law and order.