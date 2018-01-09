Nigeria Content Devt Board staff kidnapped in Bayelsa

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—THE Police in Bayelsa State have confirmed the abduction of an accountant with the Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board, NCDMB, Chief Numudogio Micah, by suspected pirates.

Micah was reportedly seized and taken to an unknown destination on January 5, along the Brass-Nembe waterways by the gunmen.

Kidnappers want N30m

The hoodlums were also reported to have contacted the family and demanded N30 million ransom to set him free.

It was gathered that the suspected pirates ambushed the boat in which their victim was travelling and picked him out.

Spokesman of the State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the development, adding that the Police are investigating the incident.

IYC condemns abduction

Meanwhile, the leadership of Ijaw Youths Council, IYC worldwide has frowned at the development, demanding the immediate and unconditional release of the victim.

Describing the abduction as unwarranted and unprovoked, the Brass Chairman of IYC, Mr. Beledanyo Barass, said the victim, whom he described as a philanthropist, must be released unharmed.

“We also call on citizens to be vigilant at all times and report suspicious person or group of persons to the Police and other security agencies for prompt action.”