Editors Confab: Why kidnapping has replaced armed robbery in Nigeria – NSA

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

National Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu says kidnapping has replaced armed robbery in Nigeria today because people no longer carry cash about.

The NSA who was addressing participants Thursday at Day Two of ongoing All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC), 2023 in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital said the trajectory of the nation’s insecurity was allowing Boko Haram, Banditry, Niger Delta and South East unrest to fester too long.

He said, “These are four massive security problems and each is capable of bringing us to our knees.

“If you have not noticed, kidnapping has replaced armed robbery. That is what is going on across the country. Now most armed robbers have turned into kidnappers. Don’t allow insecurity to remain part of you for a long time. It will destroy you.

He pointed out that when they came into office it was observed that almost 600 kidnap victims were not released for about two to three years, claiming that with the coming in of the President Bola Tinubu’s administration, many are being released and much work being done to reduce the insecurity.

“Going forward we intend to run an open and transparent government. We also appeal to you (Media) for support. We are all this together”, he asserted.