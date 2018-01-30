Kwankwaso bows to pressure, cancels Kano rally

By AbdulSalam Muhammad

KANO—The lawmaker representing Kano Central senatorial district, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has shelved his visit to Kano State. Both Kwankwaso and Ganduje had fixed their rallies for today.

Kwankwaso’s change of mind came on a day the Presidency summoned him and Governor Ganduje over the tense political atmosphere in the state.

Speaking through Rabi’u Sulaiman Bchi, a former Secretary to the State Government, in Kano, yesterday, Kwankwaso announced the cancellation, saying it followed a series of consultations.

He said: “I have shelved my visit to Kano to avoid political clash in the state, following series of advice I have received from well-meaning Nigerians home and abroad.

“In view of this and after lengthy consultations with well-meaning Nigerians home and abroad, we painfully have decided to shelve the scheduled visit at the moment.”

Meanwhile, the Presidency, yesterday, summoned Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and the senator to avert a breakdown of law and order in Kano State.

The governor, accompanied by two serving senators and two members of the House of Representatives from the state, met with Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, at the Presidential Villa. Ganduje, however, declined to speak to State House correspondents after the closed door meeting.

Sen. Kwankwaso also met with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa on the matter, yesterday.

Kano State Police Command had advised Kwankwaso against embarking on the visit, due to the tension it had generated, which may lead to breakdown of law and order.

The State Police Commissioner, Rabiu Yusuf, had on January 27, advised Kwankwaso to shelve the visit as security report had indicated that the controversial visit might lead to political unrest.