Jos residents say New year resolutions overrated

Residents of Jos Metropolis have said that the annual new year resolutions by people was being overrated and instead advised for setting feasible goals.

In a survey conducted by newsmen on Monday in Jos, a cross section of respondents said the term has become a cliché instead of a commitment.

New years’ resolution are promises or decision to do something, especially to improve a behavior or lifestyle made usually on the first day of the year.

Miss Mabel Olukotun, a lecturer from Babcock University, said the hype on resolutions has made people to make it without in-depth conviction to sustain it.

“We make resolutions because we need change, but most times, we are not ready for the work to ensure the change; we start off on a good note, get tired and fall back to square one,“ she said.

Miss Esther Chawai, a teacher said that people should not wait for a new year before they effect change or make adjustments where necessary in their lives.

“I believe it should be anytime you feel the need to take a decision, but it seems people find strength and feel renewed at the beginning of each year.

“So people cling to positive vibes leaving off all the soar feelings of the past year,“ she explained.

Mr Paul Daudu, a Post Graduate student at Nigerian Defense Academy said New Year resolutions are spiritual exercises, noting that individual struggles determines their resolutions.

“Based on my opinion from the Christian perspective, there is no difference between Dec. 31 and Jan. 1; nothing mystical happens. But if a Christian determined to make one, it should be what can be resolved by the help of God, any day of the year,“ he said.

Miss Gwamkat Gwazhi, a journalist identified resolutions as quitting habits such as alcoholism, smoking, extravagant lifestyle that are obstacles to achieving life goals.

“Resolutions are made to ensure you achieve your set goals but people just feel that it is a trendy statement to make at the beginning of each New Year.

“The new year resolution should be made based on determination and commitment to address an issue and drop bad habits,“ she said.

NAN