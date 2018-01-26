FCTA, ITF to collaborate on skills development

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has expressed its readiness to collaborate with the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) to train youths in the territory on necessary entrepreneurial and vocational skills.

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, said this when the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of ITF, Sir Joseph Ari paid him a courtesy visit on Friday in Abuja.

“We are ready to partner with ITF to reduce unemployment in the Territory by ensuring that our youths acquire the necessary skills that would make them self-employed and employers of labour.

“This is especially very important now that there is so much influx of people from every part of the country into the Territory,’’ he said.

According to him, this is in a bid to curtail the rate of unemployment in the territory and the country in general.

The minister, represented by the FCT Permanent Secretary, Chinyeaka Ohaa lauded the enormous contributions of the ITF in repositioning the nation’s economy on the path of sustainable growth and development.

“We know that ITF is one of the foremost institutions that have helped Nigeria’s economy tremendously.

“In fact, your role is even more critical now that we are having unemployment issues,’’ he added.

Earlier, Ari, the ITF director-general, said that given the position of FCT as the gateway of Nigeria, the agency believed in partnership with FCTA.

“This partnership particularly in the area of skills acquisition will assist immensely to achieve the dream of President Muhammadu Buhari, to empower young people with requisite skills.

“We are here to synergise with FCTA being the gateway of Nigeria to achieve the dream of Buhari which is hinged on empowering people with skills in different areas,’’ he explained.

The ITF boss further said that the agency had keyed into the policy of Federal Government on the “Ease of Doing Business and other international trends.

NAN