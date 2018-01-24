Encyclopedia of Edo culture in print

African culture in general and that of Nigeria in particular will soon run into extinction. However, an effort has been made by some concerned individuals to strategize on how to stem the tide of cultural atrophy of the Africa culture and values in the midst of a rising global culture of modern society.

One of such people is Edo born writer cum cultural ambassador Louis Enobakhare who came out with a book entitled Encyclopedia of Edo culture.

The book “Edo Orodion, Encyclopedia of Edo culture/Amazon.com” is a very significant publication pertinent of the bini culture, traditional values and history, especially with the renewed desire among the bini world-over, to sustain the linguistic and culture identity of the people. In respect, the author of the publication, Mr. Louis Osaikhui Enobakhare has succeeded in further igniting the spirit of the Bini people in the bid to make the revival and substance of the Bini Language a reality.

The book which was aptly described as an encyclopedia is a well researched and written work, with explanatory and definite complications touching on virtually every word and item in the original traditional of compound words, phrases, idioms e.t.c and sometimes using them in sentences as example. Reading and understanding of the cosmology of the Binis, but give an idea of the historical background of the people.

Another interesting thing about the publication which makes “It a must read” “is the fact that it contains an exact documentation of numerals, family morning salutations and importantly from era of the Ogisos starting with Igodo-Obagodo of 16 A.D to Oba Erediawa CFR.

Having thoroughly looked through this book, the encyclopedia of Edo culture, I urge all Binis and non Binis to study it as it will be of immense importance in the quest for mastering the language and acquiring general Knowledge.

By Mr. Lucky Imasuen. Former Deputy Governor Edo State