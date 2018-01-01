EKITI GOV POLL: Fayose’s adviser quits over Olusola’s imposition

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti — A close ally of Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, Mr. Segun Akinwumi has quit the administration, accusing the governor of playing God over the adoption and endorsement of his deputy, Prof Kolapo Olusola as his preferred successor.

This came as members of Prince Adedayo Adeyeye Movement, PAAM, in the state accused Fayose of muscling members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state, describing the action as despotic and oppressive.

Akinwumi, who is the Special Adviser on Procurement Matters, accused the Governor of playing God over the adoption and endorsement of his deputy, as his preferred successor.

Akinwumi, who resigned his appointment in the Fayose administration after serving for over three years, said the endorsement of Olusola was enough pointers to an alleged grand plan by the governor to sideline other party stakeholders in the choice of the flag bearer for the 2018 governorship election.

Attempts to get the reactions of the governor on the accusations proved abortive, as his Special Adviser on Public Communication and New Media, Mr Lere Olayinka failed to send a reaction as promised.

Akinwumi, who is also a former Chairman of Ilejemeje Local Government, in his resignation letter dated 29th December, 2017 did not give any reason for stepping down from office.

In a telephone chat with newsmen on Sunday, Akinwumi said he took the decision to quit because Fayose has been playing God on the choice of a successor.

He claimed that Fayose had first told him and other aides to work for former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Owoseni Ajayi and later former Commissioner for Works, Mr. Kayode Oso as successor.

He said: ”Bringing somebody (Olusola) from nowhere, bringing somebody from the sidelines will not work. It is someone within the system that we want in the PDP.

“Fayose should stop playing God in our party, let the national leadership and people that matter tell him not to play God again in our party because you cannot mock God.

“Fayose had told us that he would serve out his tenure together with his deputy. No God has spoken to anybody about it, no one can play God no matter how highly placed and anyone that plays God will become an ex-person.”

Meanwhile, PAAM, which is the campaign organisation of Prince Dayo Adeyeye expressed worry over what it described as Fayose’s refusal to allow other party members extend kind gestures to party members across the state.