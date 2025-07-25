Ekiti PDP won’t miss ex-gov candidate Olusola-Eleka – Spokesperson

Olusola-Eleka

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti says it is not bothered about the resignation of the party’s Governorship Candidate in the 2018 election, Kolapo Olusola-Eleka.

Mr Jackson Adebayo, the spokesperson for the party’s Caretaker Committee in Ekiti, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ado-Ekiti on Friday.

NAN reports that Olusola-Eleka, who served as Deputy Governor from 2014 to 2018 under the administration of former Governor Ayodele Fayose, resigned his membership from the party on Thursday.

The resignation was contained in a letter dated July 24, addressed to Mr Ilesanmi Emmanuel, Chairman, Okeruku Ward 2, Ikere-Ekiti, Ikere Local Government Area.

In his resignation letter, Olusola-Eleka expressed dismay over the party’s current direction, which he said was no longer reflecting its founding ideals.

Adebayo, in his reaction, said the party would not miss Olusola-Eleka, saying “we’re going to enjoy relative peace in the party with his exit; we will not miss him.

“We’re more happier because the party will enjoy its peace without hindrance.

“The former deputy governor had been a redundant member of the party for the past three. The party has since moved on,” he said.

According to him, some party members at Olusola-Eleka’s ward in Ikere-Ekiti are celebrating his exit from the party.

The spokesperson said Olusola-Eleka’s resignation has no implication on the party as its leadership would ensure it is formidable in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

“When a member of a party feels that his interest could not be met, such member will leave his party and go to another party to actualise his desires,” Adebayo said. (NAN)