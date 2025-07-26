Ekiti Guber: Ultimate power belongs to the people, aspirant tells ex-gov Fayose

Otunba Fayose

A leading governorship hopeful in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, Otunba Emmanuel Fayose has told his elder brother and former governor of the state, Mr. Ayodele Fayose that the power to install and remove leaders lies with God and the people.

This is just as he urged members of the party to remain focus and steadfast, saying there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

In a statement issued in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday, Otunba Fayose was reacting to claims by his elder brother that the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) will still retain power come 2027.

The former governor had in a televised interview on Channels Television on Friday dismissed opposition political parties as having any capacity to dislodge the ruling party.

In the said interview, former governor Fayose boasted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Biodun Oyebanji will win reelection back to office.

Reacting, Otunba Fayose said, “It is indeed uncharitable and ungodly for any mortal or human being to play and this is what former governor Fayose did.

“It is even more worrisome that such assertion is coming from the former governor and I wish to state that his assertion should not in anyway be taken lightly considering the fact that the ruling party is known for subverting people’s will.

“I am urging Nigerians to be vigilant to the boast of former governor Fayose who has predicted victory for the APC, even before election,” he said.

While maintaining that the cash and carry endorsement of former Governors cannot stand, Otunba Fayose stated that “the people’s power is ultimate for the needed change and that the take it by force plans of the former governor and his friends in the APC will not work come 2026.”

He stated that there would be no hiding place for the APC because of the impending wrath of the people against them at the forthcoming election.

“The APC will soon face the wrath of Nigerians who are bearing the brunt of the misrule, no amount of defection from the opposition parties to the APC will save them.

“Moreover, those defecting are doing so out of fear and temporary lack and I am using this opportunity to urge them to stay back and join hands with other patriotic Nigerians to rescue the country,” he said.

Fayose commended the Ekiti State chapter of the party for the swift reaction to the irresponsible statesment by the former governor despite the fact that he belong to the PDP.