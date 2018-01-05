Delta LG polls: APC alleges hijack of ballot materials

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—AHEAD of tomorrow’s council polls, All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, yesterday, raised alarm over alleged hijack of ballot materials for election in the state by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Speaking through the Director of Media and Publicity for Izu Campaign Organisation, Nnamdi Ofonye, while addressing newsmen at the APC secretariat in Ogwashi Uku, alleged that as at Wednesday night, the PDP was already in possession of thumb printed ballot papers and other voting materials.

Alleging that the PDP had been boasting and threatening to unleash mayhem on APC and its supporters during the polls, he said: “They have recruited thugs from both within and outside the LGA and stockpiled arms which they will use on innocent voters having seen that the PDP is no longer an option for the people. We were also reliably informed that all the adhoc staff who are civil servants are under serious threats to return all PDP candidates or risk outright sack or demotion.”

In a swift reaction, State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Chief Michael Ozuoza, said raising false alarm was the hallmark of the APC, describing the allegation as laughable.

Claiming that the APC was not adding value to the democratic process in the state as an opposition party, he told the APC to go and campaign instead of sitting within the comfort of their homes to accuse the PDP of what was untrue.

He insisted that the local government election meant a lot to PDP, and that the party was working round the clock canvassing for votes, declaring ; “we have been campaigning round the State; our Governor led us in the campaign round the 25 Local Government areas.”