Anambra seeks quicker resolution of border dispute with Kogi

The Anambra Government has appealed to the National Boundary Commission to quicken the demarcation exercise of the boundary between the state and Kogi.

Mr Chinedu Obidigwe, the Special Adviser to Gov. Willie Obiano on Political Matters, made the call in an interview with newsmen on Wednesday in Onitsha.

He said the appeal became necessary to end the needless killings as a result of the disputed land between neighbouring communities.

Newsmen recall that Echeno/Odeke communities in Ibaji Local Government Area of Kogi and Aguleri-Otu in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra had been involved in bloody crisis since 2013 over land dispute.

The disputed land covered an area where Orient Petroleum Company currently has its oil drilling installation which was inaugurated by former President Goodluck Jonathan in the state.

“Crisis has continued to erupt in the area over the disputed land and people from both sides have lost lots of lives.

“The communities are constantly under serious threat of attacking each other, a situation that has negatively affected farming, fishing and other socio-economic activities in the areas.

“The Federal Government should through the National Boundary Commission hasten up the demarcation exercise to end all these unnecessary hostility and waste of human lives,” Obidigwe said.

He urged the people of Aguleri-Otu and surrounding communities to maintain peace, assuring that the State Government will continue to ensure security of lives and property of all in the state.

Newsmen further recalls that the deputy governors of both State Governments met in Awka in September 2017 to address the lingering boundary crisis with a view to resolving the problem amicably.

On the victory of Chief Victor Umeh as Senator-Elect, Anambra Central Senatorial District, Obidigwe commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the party faithful for credible and peaceful poll.

He said Umeh’s victory and that of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) was an indication that the party was gaining acceptance.

He described Umeh as “the man of the people, who has demonstrated the capacity and capability to lead the Igbo people” Obidigwe said the party was now ready to clinch more seats in the South-East during the 2019 elections.

NAN