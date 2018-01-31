2019 election, referendum on restructuring —Ijaw leaders

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—LEADERS of thought from the Ijaw ethnic nationality, yesterday, resolved that the 2019 elections in Ijaw land will be a referendum on restructuring, saying any presidential candidate opposed to restructuring will be strongly rebuffed in the region.

The leaders, led by Ijaw leader, Chief Edwin Clark, Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, Deputy Governor òf Delta State, Mr. Kingsley Otuaro, former Minister of Aviation, Alabo Graham-Douglas, former Minister of Police Affairs, Chief Broderick Bozimo, National Assembly members, traditional rulers and others, met at the Kiagbodo, Delta State, country home of Chief Clark.

The meeting lasted about four hours.

Governor Dickson, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media Relations, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, said the leaders took a critical look at the issue of restructuring and reaffirmed their position that restructuring was a matter of survival to the Ijaw people.

He said, “The next election is going to be a referendum on restructuring because it affects the well-being and survival of our people. We will support the candidates who are genuinely committed to the issue of restructuring.”

Dickson added that the leaders also commended the work of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Committee on Restructuring, led by Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, which made far reaching recommendations on the burning issue of restructuring in the country.

He said that the meeting also set up a high-powered committee on the issue of restructuring and the report of the APC Committee on Restructuring.

The committee, which has five representatives each from the three zones to which the Ijaw nation is divided – the West, the Central and the East, has three weeks to submit its reports.

A statement after the meeting reads: “Leaders of thought of Ijaw nation held an emergency meeting at the country home of Ijaw leader, Chief Clark, in Kiagbodo. We discussed a lot of issues ranging from the need for peace and stability in Ijaw communities, the Niger Delta and the Nigerian federation.

“We have also examined the subject matter of restructuring. People shouldn’t play politics with the issue of restructuring. It is about the survival and well being of our people, it is about the stability of Nigeria. It is far beyond politics, the Ijaws are passionate about it.

“We commend all Nigerians from wherever they come, who are in support of restructuring.

“On the recommendations of the APC committee, we call for sincere commitment. We call on the President to lead the charge to restructure the country which will lead to an equitable, just and fair Nigeria.

“A high powered committee has been set up on these sof restructuring, the APC report and other matters.”

According to the statement, Clark, who also spoke shortly after the well attended meeting, stressed that restructuring was beyond politicking, insisting that any presidential candidate opposed to restructuring would face rejection in Ijawland during the election.

Others at the meeting were Chief Pius Sinebe, Chief Wellington Okrika, Dan Ekpebide, Chief PY Baipara, Joel Bisina, Chief David Pere, Chief Robinson Ogunkoru, Pastor Imeleye Emmanuel, the IYC President, Rowland Pereotubo, Bishop Godwin Soroaye, Graham Douglas, Prof Dagogo Fubara, Nimi Briggs, Pr. Steve Azaiki, Chief Francis Doupkolagha, Chief T.K. Okorotie, Justice Francis Tabai, Prof. Dimie and others.