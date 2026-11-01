Anti-party claims:Wike, Soludo, Adeleke fight back

Photo collage of governors of Anambra and Osun states, Charles Soludo and Ademola Adeleke; and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

•CSOs knock PDP, APGA, Accord leaders

By Luminous Jannamike, Dickson Omobola, Henry Obeta & Esther Onyegbula

The decision by some opposition governors to align with President Bola Tinubu’s re-election campaign has raised questions about party loyalty, political survival and the ability of opposition parties to present a united front ahead of the 2027 general election.

At the centre of the unfolding political drama are the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, who remains a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA); and Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party.

Findings by Sunday Vanguard showed that their political choices have placed their respective parties in a delicate position as they grapple with the implications of their members’ involvement in a campaign to return the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to power.

Crisis

Wike, a prominent PDP figure and former Rivers State governor, has maintained his support for Tinubu despite the protracted crisis within the PDP and his strained relationship with members of the party opposed to his position. Soludo, on his part, has had to navigate the implications of his political relationship with the President while remaining in APGA, a party with its own electoral ambitions and identity. Adeleke’s emergence under the Accord Party banner has also drawn attention to the political calculations surrounding his relationship with the Tinubu-led administration and the implications for his party.

Although the circumstances surrounding the three politicians differ, their positions have triggered debate over whether opposition politicians can support the electoral ambitions of a rival party without undermining the platforms on which they built their political careers.

Against the backdrop of the approaching 2027 elections, the development presents a test of the PDP, APGA and Accord Party’s capacity to manage internal disagreements, defend their political identities and determine the limits of acceptable conduct by their prominent members.

It has also raised questions about the strength of party discipline in Nigeria, where political allegiances are frequently shaped by personal interests, strategic calculations and the search for relevance in the corridors of power.

Also, many are unsure whether what the politicians have done amounts to anti-party activities.

Constitution

Accordingly, the constitutions of the affected parties, in various sections, spell out actions that could constitute anti-party activities.

Specifically, Section 10(6) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Constitution provides that no member shall align with other parties or groups to undermine the party or any of its elected governments.

The provision formed the basis of the party’s August 2025 warning against members publicly supporting President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid. Section 59(1) was also cited by the party’s National Working Committee in issuing a reprimand over alleged anti-party activities.

“The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has reviewed the anti-party activities of certain members of the Party, particularly those endorsing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for re-election in 2027,” the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, warned.

Also, Article 21 of the APGA Constitution, which deals with party discipline and disciplinary measures, provides for sanctions against members whose conduct brings the party into disrepute or ridicule. The provision requires members to maintain discipline in their public and private conduct.

Like the PDP, APGA’s Anambra State chapter, in August 2022, specifically warned members against campaigning for candidates of other political parties, soliciting votes for them or promoting them on social media, describing such actions as anti-party activities.

Similarly, Article 20(A)(vi) of the Accord Party Constitution, under discipline and offences, expressly identifies engaging in anti-party activities as an offence.

Dismissed

Article 14(3) also provides that a member may be dismissed by the appropriate party organ for anti-party activities, gross misconduct or violation of the constitution. These provisions establish a basis for disciplinary action against members found to have acted against the party’s interests.

Adeleke’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, reportedly said: “We must avoid anti-party activities. Severe sanction awaits any party member who works against the candidates of the party.”



Sunday Vanguard also observed that, irrespective of these provisions, Wike, Adeleke and Soludo have openly identified with President Tinubu’s campaign while still supporting other members vying for positions in their respective parties.

For instance, Wike, who has openly declared support for Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, described the emerging cross-party alliance as a “National Rainbow Coalition” involving politicians from different political platforms.

On October 14, 2026, he attended the inauguration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, where he reaffirmed his support for Tinubu, citing the President’s handling of the country’s challenges. Wike was also named coordinator of Tinubu’s campaign in Rivers State and the Federal Capital Territory. He also disclosed in September that he had urged Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke to publicly reaffirm his support for Tinubu after winning re-election.

Inauguration

Similarly, Soludo, who attended the inauguration of the APC campaign council, declared that APGA would not field a presidential candidate in 2027, saying the party was supporting the government at the centre.

He described Tinubu as his friend and said the President deserved a second term. The Anambra governor was subsequently appointed coordinator of the campaign in the state.

Adeleke also publicly declared support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid at the inauguration of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja on October 14, 2026. Addressing the gathering, Adeleke pledged to mobilise support for Tinubu’s return to Aso Rock in 2027, saying: “I am here to throw my weight behind Tinubu’s return to Aso Rock. Let us rise from every nook and corner to support the President. Let him come and complete the good work he has begun.”

The governor, popularly known for his energetic dance moves, subsequently joined Tinubu in dancing at the event, drawing cheers from the audience. The APC had named him coordinator of the President’s re-election campaign in Osun State.

When Sunday Vanguard sought the positions of the concerned parties, they presented complex arguments, supporting the politicians while still insisting on party supremacy.

Defence

PDP spokesman Jungudo Haruna Mohammed, while defending Wike’s inclusion, argued that the minister had the right to decide whom he supported.

He said: “Wike has every constitutional and democratic right to decide whom he supports politically. His support for President Tinubu is legitimate, and as a serving appointee of the President, there is nothing contradictory about supporting the President while maintaining his political identity and relationships within the PDP.

“The FCT minister got the blessing of the PDP during the era of its former National Chairman, Umar Damagum, to work with Mr President. His inclusion in the Presidential Campaign Council was therefore expected, but this does not make him a member of the APC National Working Committee.

“Every political party, including the PDP, would like to have Mr Nyesom Wike in their campaign council, but the party had already endorsed his invitation to help the current administration from day one. He is working for President Tinubu and not for APC.”

In the same vein, APGA National Chairman, Sly Ezeokenwa, described Soludo’s case as a strategic alignment rather than a decision taken by the Anambra governor on his own.

“The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the National Working Committee, had already taken the decision that we will stay aligned and we will still share the same accord with the All Progressives Congress (APC) and accept the idea of adopting Mr President as our presidential candidate,” he said.

Verdict

Ezeokenwa argued that the arrangement served the interests of the South-East, suggesting that the region stood to gain from closer engagement with the Federal Government.

On his part, Ogun State Chairman of the Accord Party, Michael Oke, told Sunday Vanguard that the national leadership learnt of Adeleke’s reported appointment through the media.

Oke warned against reaching a verdict before the party had examined the circumstances and heard from those concerned.

“Until the national leadership has studied the case and heard all concerned persons, it would be too early to conclude that the incident is anti-party,” Oke said.

He cited Articles 13, 14 and 20 of the Accord Party Constitution, which he said deal with members’ obligations to comply with party decisions and provide for disciplinary action over anti-party activities or misconduct.

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the party and member representing Ede South/Ede North/Ejigbo/Egbedore Federal Constituency of Osun State, Bamidele Salam, described Adeleke’s appointment to lead Tinubu’s re-election campaign in Osun as a welcome development.

The Imole Campaign Council (TICC) of Governor Adeleke also promised to deliver 1.5 million votes for Tinubu.

In a statement, TICC Director-General, Olalere Oyewumi, described Adeleke’s appointment as well deserved, vowing that all Accord Party structures in Osun would work for Tinubu’s re-election.

Oyewumi said Tinubu’s trust in Adeleke would be justified through unwavering commitment and a strong electoral performance.

“The Imole Campaign Council welcomes the appointment of Governor Adeleke as State Coordinator of PBAT Presidential Campaign Council in Osun,” the statement added.

A PDP chieftain, however, Chief Emmanuel Ogidi, accused Wike of maintaining a relationship with the PDP while allegedly supporting the interests of the APC, arguing that such conduct raised serious questions about loyalty and commitment to the opposition party.

“You can’t serve two masters. He (Wike) is supposed to be serving us in PDP, but he is serving APC. This is a threat to democracy. APC is using him to destroy democracy, and it’s deliberate, but we are very conscious of that, and very soon you will hear what will happen,” Ogidi said.

Values

Meanwhile, some civil society organisations (CSOs), in conversations with Sunday Vanguard, disagreed with party leaders defending the development, arguing that the politicians’ actions amounted to anti-party activities that warranted disciplinary measures.

Country Lead of the Society for Promotion of Democratic Values and Ethos, Dr Fredrick Manaseh, said the situation had significantly undermined party development and democratic values.

He said: “Since the APC came to power, we have witnessed a systematic erosion of democratic values. The party, with its one-party-state agenda, has ensured that the growth of other parties is stunted. Regrettably, they have the likes of Wike and other politicians to promote that agenda. Therefore, let nobody deceive Nigerians, they are working against their parties and should receive disciplinary action.”

Similarly, Executive Director of the Centre for Accountability and Good Governance, Prof Usman Monde, blamed political parties for failing to enforce their constitutional provisions.

He said: “The answer to your question is obvious. They are rooting for other parties against the general wishes of their groups. Parties are governed by constitutions. When a party abandons its constitution because of the ambition of certain individuals within its fold, how can such a party grow and become competitive?

“Political parties cannot claim to be serious about democracy if they fail to enforce their own rules. The constitution of a party should not apply only to ordinary members while prominent politicians are allowed to act as they please. There must be equal treatment and accountability for all members, irrespective of their status.

“Where a party’s members openly support the presidential candidate of another party, the leadership must clarify whether such actions are consistent with its decisions and political objectives. If they are not, the appropriate disciplinary procedures should be invoked in accordance with the party’s constitution.

“Democracy thrives when political parties have clear identities, competing visions and the discipline to hold their members accountable. When prominent members of opposition parties openly campaign for the re-election of the ruling party’s candidate, it raises legitimate questions about the opposition’s cohesion and capacity to offer Nigerians credible alternatives.

“Ultimately, the responsibility rests with the leadership of these parties. They must demonstrate that their constitutions are binding on everyone, rather than allowing individual ambitions to override collective decisions. Without discipline, internal democracy and respect for party rules, political parties will struggle to build public confidence and remain competitive.”