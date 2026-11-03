2027: Tinubu inherited Nigeria on brink of collapse — Mutfwang

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang

•Declares no vacancy in Aso Rock, Plateau Govt House •Says no rainbow coalition, Plateau going APC

By Golok Nanmwa

JOS — Plateau State governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has said President Bola Tinubu inherited an economy that was tottering on the brink of collapse from the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

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He also declared there was no vacancy in the Presidential Villa (Aso Rock) and Plateau Government House in 2027, equally dismissing any talks of rainbow coalition.

Mutfwang, who stated this during the formal inauguration of All Progressives Congress, APC, Campaign Council in Jos yesterday, also defended Tinubu administration’s economic reforms and urged Plateau residents to support the President in the 2027 election.

“Where did President Tinubu meet Nigeria in 2023? He met Nigeria tottering on the brink of collapse; Nigeria that could not service its external debts; Nigeria that would not even allow businesses outside the country to take their proceeds back home. And that is why some international airlines stopped flying to Nigeria because they could not get the dollars to take back their money.

“Our external reserve was down to just a little over $3 billion, from the over $40 billion it had accumulated for decades. Today, by the grace of God, we have a healthy external reserve of over $50 billion,” the governor said.

He alleged further that the previous administration resorted to printing money to manage the economy, claiming more than N30 trillion was printed.

Governor Mutfwang said: “When the President took over in 2023, the government he succeeded had run out of ideas on how to manage the economy and they resorted to printing money in the Central Bank.

“They printed over N30 trillion which went down the drain. Today, by the grace of God, Central Bank has stabilised and that deficit has been done away with.’’

On fuel subsidy, Mutfwang described the system under the previous administration as fraudulent, alleging that the country borrowed money to pay claims supported by what he called fictitious documents.

“I say it was a fraud because we were borrowing money to pay people who brought fictitious documents. They never brought any wealth. They brought fictitious documents, claimed monies and subsidies.

“You cannot continue to borrow money to give to thieves. You have to stop it at some point. And when it is stopped, there will be a payback; there will be a recovery time,” he said.

The governor said the availability of fuel had improved, despite the increase in its cost, recalling the long queues that previously characterised fuel stations across the country.

“Today, by the grace of God, we have solved one side of the equation. Today, fuel is available. It may not be cheap but it is available.

“Those of us who are of my age bracket or little below will remember the times we spent days in petrol stations queuing for fuel that we could hardly get. But we have been able to resolve that,” Mutfwang said.

He also claimed that the previous administration had sold crude oil in advance, saying the country was now servicing obligations arising from such arrangements.

“Part of the problem of the Buhari regime is that they got to a point that they didn’t know what to do, so they sold our future crude. The crude we are yet to dig from the ground has been sold in advance. And today, we are paying that debt. And so we cannot expect things to simply change overnight,” he said.

The governor said his administration was taking steps to cushion the effects of the economic adjustment on Plateau residents, citing the introduction of metro buses and revival of the railway system within Jos metropolis.

“I’m glad that Plateau people have commended us for the metro buses we bought early in the regime. I’m glad we’re able to revive the railway system within the metropolis. I’m glad that we’re able to reduce school fees for our students in tertiary institutions by 50 per cent. I’m glad that we’re able to raise their allowances by about 300 per cent,” he said.

He also commended the federal government’s student financing initiatives, saying Plateau indigenes studying in universities had benefited from the scheme.

“It is also a great joy in my heart that the President also came up with a new scholarship for students called NELFUND. Today, hundreds of millions have been given to Plateau indigenes who are studying in different universities. Some are getting N20,000 monthly, N40,000 monthly. It has never happened before,” he said.

On the 2027 elections, Mutfwang called for power rotation between the North and South, saying political arrangements should be respected.

“We must agree that power should rotate between the North and the South. And if the North spends eight years, which we have nothing to show for, it is only fair that we allow the South to do eight years because if we don’t respect that sharing arrangement, it will come back to haunt us someday,” he said.

Mutfwang also declared that there was no vacancy in Plateau State Government House, ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

“That is why in Plateau State, we have already agreed that it is two terms per senatorial zone. Except the northern zone does not want to produce a governor until 2035, then you can toy with my mandate,” he said.

Governor Mutfwang urged APC candidates and campaign council members to communicate the achievements of the administration to the electorate and avoid actions capable of deepening divisions.

“We must, therefore, go about this campaign with facts, with honesty, with seriousness. Part of the reason people are still apprehensive is because we have not communicated the real message, and we have a responsibility to ensure that that message is properly communicated.

“I’d like to urge all our candidates for the various positions, you must lead from the front. You must be bridge-builders.”

“I am confident that come January 16, 2027, by the grace of God, Plateau State will return President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with a resounding victory. And two weeks later, the people of Plateau will renew their mandate for us to continue on the good journey we have started,” he said.

On security, Mutfwang acknowledged the persistence of insecurity, adding that his administration was taking steps to strengthen security and facilitate the return of displaced persons to their communities.

“On security, I know our opponents will say there is hunger in the land. We don’t deny it. They will say that the insecurity situation has not abated. We don’t deny it. But if they say we have not taken steps at all to address those issues, they know they are lying.

“Insecurity is not like tap water, where you simply turn on the tap and it flows down. It requires concerted, deliberate, intentional, sustained efforts before you get results.

“By the grace of God, we have understood what the issues are, and we have begun to make sure we propose solutions in the right places that matter,” he said.

The governor said his administration would continue to protect communities and disclosed plans to deploy additional security personnel.

“One thing I have committed myself to is that I will ensure the protection of every inch of land in Plateau State.

“Very soon, we are going to be taking practical steps to facilitate the return of internally displaced persons back to their communities. And so, all we are asking is for Plateau people to trust us, be patient with us, and by the grace of God, you will not regret it.”

No rainbow coalition, Plateau going APC

The governor dismissed talks of any “rainbow coalition” ahead of the 2027 elections , declaring that there was no vacancy in Aso Rock and the Plateau Government House as he inaugurated the presidential and state campaign councils of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Mutfwang said Plateau people had chosen the APC as their political vehicle for the 2027 elections, urging party faithful and campaign officials to mobilise across the state.

“Some people are talking about rainbow, we are talking about a unification movement. Plateau people have decided 2027 to go one direction. And we have chosen that the wings on which we have chosen to fly in 2027 are the wings of the APC,” the governor declared

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