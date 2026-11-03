By Ebunoluwa Sessou

As Nigeria prepares for another general election in 2027, the question of women’s participation in politics and access to elective offices remains a subject for debate.

Read Also: Elections: INEC struggles to get 14m PVCs to voters

Adeola Azeez, a daughter of the late Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo and one of the Founders of Women in Management, Business & Public Service, WIMBIZ, a founding member of Women in Politics (WIMPol) and a former Deputy Country Representative, Nigeria, of Deutsch e-Bank; was recently declared winner at the Ijebu Central Federal Consistency primary election on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ogun State.

In this interview, she speaks on her experience contesting for the House of Representatives, the challenges of securing a party ticket, the influence of party structures on women’s political ambitions and her determination to contest again in 2027.

She also discusses the need for women who have secured elective positions to support aspiring female politicians and explains why she believes women must remain committed to political participation despite the barriers they face.

Excerpts:

You transitioned from the corporate world to politics after your retirement in 2020. What informed that decision?

I have always believed in the importance of women’s participation in leadership. By the time I retired in 2020, I had prepared myself for a career in politics. From 2013, I knew that politics was something I wanted to pursue, so I began preparing for it.

I eventually contested for the House of Representatives in 2023 to represent Ogbomoso Central Federal Constituency. I approached the contest with the same seriousness, preparation and determination as any other candidate.

What were the major challenges you encountered as a woman contesting for political office?

The challenges women face in politics are well known. They include political violence, limited access to funding and other barriers.

Interestingly, funding was not a major challenge for me because of my corporate experience and the relationships I had built over the years. Having supported, mentored and nurtured women in business, I had established a strong network of sponsors and supporters. My reputation also helped me attract people who believed in my ambition.

However, the major challenge was the political structure itself. Nigeria’s political system is not structured to accommodate women adequately.

Despite your corporate experience, network and supporters, you did not secure your party’s ticket in 2023. What went wrong?

I believe the challenge was the party structure and the people who control access to political opportunities.

I had expected that my pedigree, experience and contributions to society would count for something. I did my research, reached out to my constituency and carried out the necessary groundwork.

I wanted to become a symbol of a new chapter for women in Nigerian politics. I believed that if more women with experience, credibility and the capacity to lead could successfully navigate the political system, it would encourage others to participate.

Unfortunately, I did not secure the ticket.

You have said that funding was not a major problem for you. Did you face pressure to engage in money politics?

I was determined not to engage in money politics or buy votes. I believed doing so would compromise my principles and disappoint the people who had supported me, including my family.

I wanted to run a campaign based on my record, ideas, engagement with the people and the support I had earned.

Although I had supporters and people who believed in my ambition, that was not enough to overcome the challenges within the party structure.

There was also the question of whether I would play politics in the same way as others. I believe women should be able to participate in politics without being expected to compromise their values to gain acceptance.

Do you think the political system discriminates against women who refuse to play by the established rules?

The political structure presents significant challenges for women. My experience made me realise that having the qualifications, resources, networks and willingness to serve does not automatically translate into securing a party ticket.

Women must navigate party structures and the interests of those who control them. This is one of the reasons we must continue to examine the barriers preventing women from participating fully in politics.

We need a system that recognises competence and allows women to compete meaningfully for elective positions.

What lessons did you learn from your 2023 electoral experience?

I learnt that political participation requires persistence. I did not give up after 2023 and I remained committed to my constituency.

Although I did not secure the ticket, the experience gave me visibility. People in my constituency came to know me, my ambition and the kind of campaign I ran.

I believe political participation should not begin and end with winning an election. There is a responsibility to continue contributing to the development of the people, regardless of whether one occupies political office or not.

What are your plans for the 2027 general election?

I am preparing to contest again in 2027, this time on a different party platform.

My experience in 2023 has strengthened my resolve. The people in my constituency know me, and I believe my previous campaign helped establish a relationship with them.

I am determined to continue and look forward to the next election.

Beyond your political ambition, what have you done to improve the lives of people in your constituency?

I have continued to support initiatives that respond to the needs of the people.

This year, I facilitated the establishment of a technology hub and supported a back-to-school initiative. These projects were funded with the support of my partners.

For me, leadership is about impact. Even when you are not holding an elected office, you can still contribute to the development of your community.

I want people to understand that political aspirations should not prevent anyone from serving. We must continue to identify needs and provide support where possible.

Some women who have secured elective offices are criticised for not doing enough to support other aspiring female politicians. Do you share this concern?

There is still a lot of work to be done. We have women who are interested in politics, women who are preparing themselves and women who have the capacity to lead. The challenge is creating an environment where they can participate meaningfully.

One concern is that some women who eventually get elected may not use their positions and influence to create opportunities for other women.

When women get into the Senate or the House of Representatives, they should remember the challenges they faced on their way to those positions.

They should use their influence to support other women who are trying to enter the political space. Women’s political representation should not be about individual achievement alone but creating a pathway for others.

What practical steps should political parties take to improve women’s representation?

We must move beyond simply encouraging women to participate, we must address the structural barriers that prevent them from securing party tickets and winning elections.

Women need support, access to political opportunities and a system that recognises their capacity to lead.

We must also build stronger networks of women who are willing to support one another. Those who have the resources, experience and influence should help aspiring female politicians navigate the political process.

There are women who are prepared to serve, but we must create an environment where their preparation and capacity can translate into meaningful political participation.

What is your message to women who are discouraged by the challenges of Nigerian politics?

Women must not give up. We are trying, and we are rebuilding. There is a growing pool of women who are interested in politics and willing to contribute to national development.

However, the fact that many women are trying but are not making significant progress in representation shows that there is still much work to do.

We must continue to organise, support one another, build networks and challenge the barriers within the political system.

I remain committed to that cause, and I believe women must keep pushing for their place in leadership.

Vanguard News