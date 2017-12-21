Imo House of Assembly set to approve N5bn supplementary budget

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—Imo State House of Assembly, IMHA, has received a supplementary budget of N5,580,832,090, sought for by Governor Rochas Okorocha, for the year ending December 31, 2017.

Flagging off the debate during plenary, the Majority Leader, Dr. Uche Oguwuike, explained that the supplementary budget estimate did not in any way, increase the total budget size of N131 billion, which was the original budget estimate presented by the Governor for the 2017 fiscal year.

According to Oguwuike, the details of the expenditure included the recurrent revenue and capital expenditure, for the Office of the Secretary to the Government of Imo State, the Deputy Governor’s Office, the Ministry of Health, Works and Transport, as well as the current urban renewal and rural roads construction.

He reminded his colleagues of the need to approve the supplementary budget as forwarded to the House, pointing out that this would ensure the continuation of the visible rural and urban renewal projects going on now in the state.

The Deputy Speaker, Chief Ugonna Ozuruigbo, who presided,committed the Bill to an ad-hoc committee chaired by Dr. Uche Oguwuike.

Ozuruigbo ordered the ad-hoc committee to turn in their report before the week runs out.