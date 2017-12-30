Don Pedro-Obaseki backs Africa creative summit!

ORGANIZERS of Africa Creative Summit have announced details of its upcoming event in Nigeria which will bring top players in the creative industry across the continent and beyond together to share expertise and do business.

Currently organized in partnership with the Directors Guild of Nigeria,DGN, the Kaduna State Government and CAVS, the creative summit is expected to hold in three cities of Lagos, Kaduna and Asaba, in April, 2018. #

Addressing the press about the upcoming event, in Lagos,during the week, the convener, Brainz, representing Brainz & Lloyds International,a Dublin-based TV and Film Consortium, said the objective of the event is to enhance cooperation between foreign technical experts and home grown Nigerian creative individuals/professionals. This session is unprecedented and will be the first creative forum of its kind in the country.

According to her, the summit intends to foster strategic alliances and solid business partnerships between relevant businesses from around the globe.

“We will focus on developing economic and technical creative side of entertainment relationships within industry. We will also be addressing this constraint by having workshops to refocus on the technicalities of Film, Television, Audiovisual, Music, Radio, Entertainment Law and Creative investment.”

“The workshops will be delivered by top players in this field who will be able to provide practical knowledge and skills as well as valuable insights into how we can go about ensuring improvements in the Nigerian Creative industry,” she explained.

Speaking further, Brainz said while the Nigerian film industry was steadily growing, there were still a lot of areas, talents and doors to be unlocked.

One of the main constraints, she pointed out was the quality of technical and creative training in the industry. This, she said has resulted in a lack of depth and breadth which is essential to capitalize on continental and global opportunities.

Shedding more light on the upcoming event, Dr Don Pedro-Obaseki, frontline film maker and former Managing Director of DAAR Digital Services,Daarsat, and Executive Director of Daar Communications Plc, who has thrown his weight behind the organizers, said the summit will run for three days with a pot-pourri of activities. He added that there are also plans to make the event as academic as it will be interesting.