Delta LG polls: What APC must do to win —NDDC EDP

UGHELLI—NIGER Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Executive Director Projects, EDP, Samuel Adjogbe, has said for the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State to sweep the forthcoming council polls, members of the party must work together and come out enmass, support and strongly canvass for votes.

Adjogbe spoke at Evwerni, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state while playing host to executives and members of the party ahead of the January 6 elections.

Speaking on the importance of the party emerging victorious at the polls, he said: “With the number of completed and ongoing projects done by the APC-led Federal Government through the Niger Delta Development Commission in Delta State, the forthcoming local government election is expected to be a work over. We have worked and our report card speaks volume of this. But this victory can only be achieved when all APC faithful come out enmass to support and strongly canvass for votes for APC candidates.”