Engineers task security agencies on Otasowie’s murder

THE Benin branch of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, NSE, has decried the murder of Professor Paul Otasowie and urged security agencies to unmask his killers and ensure that they are brought to book.

Engineer Otasowie, a renowned professor in the Department of Electrical/Electronics Engineering, University of Benin, was murdered on October 4, 2017.

In a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Engr Solomon Emhonbotiti, the Benin NSE called on security agencies in the state to carry out proper investigation to unravel the perpetrators of the dastardly act and ensure they are brought to justice.

Consoling the family of the deceased, they also condemned ‘’the spate of recent crimes and killings in Edo State and demand that all security agencies in the state should live up to their primary responsibility of security and protecting lives and properties in the state.’’

They commended the Edo State Government in its efforts to curb crimes in the state and advocated that the government ‘’organise a State Security Summit towards curbing this ugly menace.’’