Social media users and fans of veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, have taken to social media to mourn his death, describing it as the “loss of an iconic figure in Nigeria’s film industry”.

His death was announced by his family in a statement shared on Instagram by his eldest son, Leo Edochie, through his account, @Edochieleo, on Wednesday.

The statement said Edochie died in the early hours of Wednesday in Enugu after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer.

The actor’s death at 79 has attracted tributes, from fans with social media users recalling his memorable performances, distinctive voice and contribution to Nollywood.

A fan, @UrchiL, described Edochie’s death as the loss of a legend, saying, “Things have really fallen apart, Nollywood has really lost a legend and an iroko.

Rip Pete Edochie we would miss your legendary voice and proverbs in Nollywood movies.”

Another fan, @chinedu, wrote, “An iroko has truly fallen. Rest easy legend.”

@Adeyanju, described the actor as a giant whose death had deeply affected him, saying, “Indeed, Things Have Fallen Apart and the heavens have come to Collect!! This one pain me oh!!”

@Brianjude wrote, “Rest in Peace Odogwu Chief Pete Edochie.”

A user, @Rexemmy4, also lamented the actor’s death, saying, “Rest in peace Ebubedike. Sadly, 2026 has taken almost the whole Igwe council in Nollywood, and now it has even taken the Igwe too. Only the bodyguards remain now.”

@Tobelani15 recalled the actor’s plans for his 80th birthday, saying he had mentioned the plans during an interview on Curiosity.

@Tidal described Edochie’s life as fulfilled, saying his death should be celebrated while extending condolences to his family.

Edochie was widely celebrated for his portrayal of Okonkwo in the television adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s novel, Things Fall Apart, which brought him national and international recognition. (NAN)