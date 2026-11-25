By Benjamin Njoku

When Pete Edochie turned 76 in 2023, he revealed what he would want to be remembered for when he’s no more.

In a chat with Vanguard to mark his 76th birthday, Ebubedike, as he was fondly called by his friends and colleagues in the movie industry, said he would like to be remembered as that man who brought happiness and joy to many homes in Africa and beyond with his craft.

Edochie became famous after the iconic role he played as Okonkwo in the NTA adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s best-selling novel, “Things Fall Apart”, in the 80s.

He is widely regarded as one of the most influential actors in the African film industry, having spent more than 50 years of his life bringing happiness to many homes in Africa and beyond.