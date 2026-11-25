……IMAN to introduce TIN for importers in 2027

By Efe Onodjae & Jacintha Ezugwu

The President of the Importers Association of Nigeria (IMAN), George Ndubuisi, has said his personal experience of losing his father to fake drugs has strengthened his resolve to fight the importation and distribution of counterfeit and adulterated products in Nigeria.

Ndubuisi, who disclosed that his father died in 2013 after taking drugs he described as fake, said the association would introduce an importer identification number in February 2027 to ensure that every imported container and its contents could be traced to a particular individual.

He said this during an end of the year party with the association at the Apapa office, Lagos.

According to him the initiative was designed to hold importers accountable for prohibited and substandard goods entering the country, while protecting clearing agents from bearing the consequences of import violations committed by their clients.

The IMAN president said the proposed system would ensure that every container brought into the country was linked to a specific importer through shipping documents and other relevant records.

He said, “In February 2027, IMAN is going to take a new position because the goalpost determines where you will put the goal.

“We are shifting the goalpost to ensure that every container or import that comes into the country is tagged to a particular person. That gives room for an IMAN identification number, through which every importer registered on our platform is a confirmed importer.

“If you are not on our platform, you are not an importer.”

Ndubuisi said the initiative became necessary because some importers allegedly bring prohibited goods, including arms and ammunition, into the country without proper identification.

He lamented that when such consignments are intercepted by the Nigeria Customs Service, clearing agents often bear the consequences while the importers disappear.

He said the proposed identification system would make it difficult for importers to evade responsibility, adding that their identities would be traceable through shipping documents.

“Even in the case of a breach, when Customs holds the goods, the people who suffer are the agents, while the importers go into hiding.

“With this measure, we want to bring the importer to book. Even if you try to hide, your identity on the shipping documents represents who you are,” he said.

The IMAN president explained that the identification number would be linked to the bank account of the importer, making it easier to establish ownership of imported goods and trace individuals responsible for bringing substandard products into the country.

He said the system would also help identify importers involved in the importation of fake and adulterated products, which he described as a major threat to public health and the economy.

Ndubuisi expressed optimism that the initiative would significantly reduce the circulation of counterfeit products, even if it achieved only a 20 per cent reduction.

“Anyone who brings in fake, adulterated products can easily be spotted with the identification number, which is why we are implementing it this February.

“I believe it is going to make a big change and reduce the nuisance we are facing in the country due to fake products.

“Even if we can take out 20 per cent of fake products, it is a good job. We need to save our community, our future, and that is the reason for the programme,” he said.

He added that the initiative was aimed at protecting consumers, importers and clearing agents, while safeguarding the Nigerian economy from the harmful effects of illicit imports.

Ndubuisi said the association was determined to ensure that importers could no longer hide behind shipping agents or other intermediaries when prohibited or substandard goods were discovered in their consignments.