Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has mourned veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie, describing his death as a profound loss to Igbo people, Nigeria and Africa.

Obi said the late actor played a significant role in promoting African culture and traditions through his performances, particularly his portrayal of Okonkwo in the television adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart.

In a condolence message posted on X on Wednesday, the former Anambra State governor said Edochie was an exceptional talent whose broadcasting experience, cultural knowledge and mastery of English and Igbo distinguished him in the entertainment industry.

“Pete was a rare talent who seamlessly combined the experience of an accomplished broadcaster, a deep understanding of our culture and an exceptional command of both English and Igbo,” Obi said.

He said Edochie’s performance in Things Fall Apart helped project Nigerian and African cultural heritage to audiences around the world.

“Through his memorable performances, especially his portrayal of Okonkwo in ‘Things Fall Apart,’ he brought our culture and traditions to audiences across the world,” he added.

Obi, who recalled meeting the actor on several occasions, said their conversations were always engaging and left him wishing he could spend more time in his company.

He described the deceased as an important custodian of cultural heritage whose contributions to the country’s identity would remain relevant long after his death.

The NDC candidate also expressed sadness that Edochie would not live to see the Nigeria of his dreams, saying the actor believed in and passionately fought for a better country.

“I am particularly saddened that he would not live to witness the emergence of the New Nigeria he believed in and fought so passionately for,” Obi said.

The veteran actor’s death was announced by his family on Wednesday. He was 79.

Obi prayed for the repose of Edochie’s soul, saying his voice, artistry and contribution to cultural identity would remain indelible.