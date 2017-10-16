Commissioner tasks Rivers residents on vigilance

Mr Onowu Anyasodike, the Commissioner in charge of Special Duties in Rivers State, has urged residents to pay more attention to happenings around them to help curb crimes and other environmental disasters.

Anyasodike made the appeal in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt on Monday.

He said that it was better to prevent crime and other disasters from occurring, instead of employing measures to manage such occurrences.

He said though some disasters were natural, saying that certain environmental behaviours could mitigate their chances of occurrence.

According to him, the loss and agony associated with accidents and other disasters can be avoided if people are vigilant to ensure that such disasters are avoided.

“ As a people, we need to be friendly with our environment; we need to take actions that will ensure safety and good health.

“When prevention of disasters become part of our daily lifestyle, even the money used to manage them will be saved and channeled to other things,’’ he said.

NAN