Buhari sends MTEF, FSP to Reps

By Emman Ovuakporie

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, formally sent the 2018-2020 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework, MTEF, and Fiscal Strategy Paper, FSP, to the House of Representatives.

This is even as efforts by journalists to get the attached FSP proved abortive.

In a letter read by the Speaker Yakubu Dogara, President Buhari said he was sending the documents in preparation of 2018 budget proposal.

The President explained that MTEF and FSP were structured against the backdrop of a generally adverse global economic uncertainty.

He said: “I am pleased to submit the 2018-2020 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework, MTEF, and Fiscal Strategy Paper, FSP, to the House of Representatives. Let me use this opportunity to express my gratitude for the enduring partnership between the legislative and executive arms of government.

“Pursuant to provisions of the fiscal responsibility Act, 2007,the preparation towards the submission of the 2018 budget to the national assembly is progressing well.

‘’The MTEF and FSP were prepared against the backdrop of a generally adverse global economic uncertainty as well as fiscal challenges and recovery in the domestic economy to ensure that planned spending is set at prudent and sustainable levels and is consistent with government’s overall developmental objectives and inclusive growth.

“I, hereby, forward the 2018-2020 MTEF and FSP to the House of Representatives and trust that it would be kindly considered and approved expeditiously in order to bring the 2018 FGN Budget preparation process to timely closure.”

At the Senate wing, the letter was not even read on the floor of the red chamber.