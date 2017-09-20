Lawmaker laments conflicts in Cross River Central

By Emma Una

CALABAR—SENATOR John Enoh, representing Cross River Central senatorial district, has lamented the incessant communal conflicts in the district, which he said had displaced Egbon and Ebijakara communities from their ancestral homes.

Senator Enoh spoke at a peace and security summit held in Ikom, which brought people from the communities in the six local government areas of the district to dialogue, with a view to finding a solution to the frequent communal crises.

Senator Liyle Imoke, who also spoke, said during his tenure as governor of the state, he ensured that every political office holder took an oath to stay away from cultism and those who were already in the act denounced their member-ship, thereby enthroning an era of peace in the state.

His words: “When a leader is peaceful, he takes decisions that enthrone peace and the people follow suit. But if he is violent, his actions will breed violence, which makes the society violent and in such an environment, one can hardly experience meaningful progress.”