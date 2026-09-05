Nigerian-British businessman dies after penis enlargement procedure in Thailand

A 43-year-old British-Nigerian businessman and social media influencer, Igho Ubiribo, has died after undergoing a penis enlargement procedure during a holiday in Thailand with his wife.

Ubiribo died in March after receiving 40 millilitres of hyaluronic acid and lidocaine at a clinic in Bangkok, an inquest at Inner West London Coroners’ Court heard last month.

According to the Daily Mail, Ubiribo began experiencing chest pain and twice lost consciousness while having a massage with his wife, Danielle Simba Allen, after the procedure.

He was taken by ambulance to Sukhumvit Hospital, where doctors identified a pulmonary embolism, a blood clot blocking a blood vessel in the lungs. He later lost consciousness before a recommended CT scan could be carried out.

Doctors attempted to resuscitate him for more than 100 minutes, but he died in the early hours of March 6.

A postmortem conducted in the UK found that cellular material in Ubiribo’s lungs matched the hyaluronic acid used in the penile filler injection, supporting the diagnosis of a pulmonary embolism.

Coroner Jean Harkin concluded that Ubiribo died “as the result of a cosmetic procedure abroad”, with the cause of death recorded as a pulmonary embolism resulting from the injection of hyaluronic acid into the penis.

The Daily Mail reported that Ubiribo, who had about 185,000 Instagram followers, was laid to rest in London in May. His funeral was attended by Nigerian singer Davido, alongside other prominent figures.

Medical professionals have previously raised concerns about penile filler procedures. Professor Vaibhav Modgil, an NHS andrology specialist and consultant urological surgeon, said the procedure could have devastating consequences for patients.