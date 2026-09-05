NDC insists it has gov candidates in all 28 states for 2027

By Henry Umoru

Ahead of the 2027 presidential and general elections, the national leadership of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, has dismissed as false and malicious claims making the rounds that the party lacks governorship candidates in twelve states ahead of the 2027 general elections, insisting that it has fully nominated candidates in all the 28 states where governorship polls will hold.

In a statement signed on Saturday by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, the party described the circulating report as a deliberate attempt to mislead Nigerians and stall the party’s growing momentum nationwide.

According to him, the NDC remains a national movement with structures and candidates spread across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, not a regional outfit as its critics have suggested.

To counter the claims, the party has however released the names of its governorship candidates in the twelve states named in what it called the propaganda, just as it said that in Zamfara State, the NDC candidate is Senator Kabiru Marafa. Borno State has Rtd Rear Admiral Ibrahim Sanusi Kasim as its flagbearer, while Cross River State’s candidate is Hon. John Odey. In Akwa Ibom, the party is fielding Babanta Michael Okon, and in Ebonyi State its candidate is Nwofe Boniface.

According to the party, Plateau State’s candidate is Yakubu Solomon Ndam, while Katsina State has Ilu-Barde Aliyu. Kebbi State’s flagbearer is Alhaji Umar Usman Besse, and Yobe State’s candidate is Jonga Yahaya Gabakau. In Jigawa State, the party has nominated Dutse Aminu Sani, while Taraba State’s candidate is Prof Yahaya Mohammed Sani. Niger State rounds out the list with Abdu Sidi Bomi as the NDC’s candidate.

The party, while cautioning media houses, Journalists, bloggers and content creators to verify their sources before publishing, argued that journalism thrives on truth rather than rumour and that peddling unverified claims only erodes public trust in both the media and the democratic process. It maintained that it would remain focused on issue-based politics and would not be distracted by what it termed sponsored falsehoods.

The NDC further positioned itself as the party best placed to steer Nigeria out of its current challenges, citing its candidates, manifesto and stated commitment to security, jobs and accountability as reasons Nigerians should back the party in 2027, and called on citizens to join what it described as a rescue mission for the country.

The statement read, “The Nigeria Democratic Congress NDC has been shocked to discover a false story and deliberate propaganda circulating in sections of the media and on social media claiming that the NDC does not have governorship candidates in 12 states ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“We state categorically that this claim is false, malicious, a lie from the pit of hell, and intended to mislead Nigerians and undermine the growing momentum of the NDC nationwide. For the avoidance of doubt, the NDC has duly nominated and has governorship candidates in all the 28 states where governorship elections will take place in 2027.

“Our party is fully prepared, fully structured, and fully on ground in every state of the federation. The NDC is not a regional party. We are a national movement with candidates, structures, and supporters in all 36 states and the FCT.

“To set the record straight, below are the NDC Governorship Candidates in the 12 states falsely listed in the propaganda: NDC GOVERNORSHIP CANDIDATES – 2027, 1. Zamfara State: Senator Kabiru Marafa;

2. Borno State: Rtd Rear Admiral Ibrahim Sanusi Kasim; 3. Cross River State: Hon. John Odey; 4. Akwa Ibom: Babanta Michael Okon; 5. Ebonyi State: Nwofe Boniface; 6. Plateau State: Yakubu Solomon Ndam; 7. Katsina State: Ilu-Barde Aliyu; 8. Kebbi State: Alhaji Umar Usman Besse; 9. Yobe State: Jonga Yahaya Gabakau; 10. Jigawa State: Dutse Aminu Sani; 11. Taraba State: Prof Yahaya Mohammed Sani; 12. Niger State: Abdu Sidi Bomi.

“We urge media houses, journalists, bloggers, and content creators to scrutinize their sources and verify information before publishing. Journalism thrives on truth, not rumors. Peddling unverified propaganda only erodes public trust in the media and in our democracy.

“The NDC remains committed to issue-based politics. We will not be distracted by sponsored falsehoods.

“Nigerians are tired of the old order. They are tired of recycled failures. The NDC is the preferred party to salvage Nigeria. With credible candidates, a clear manifesto, and a commitment to security, jobs, and accountability, we are ready to rescue and rebuild this nation in 2027.

“We call on all Nigerians to join the movement. The rescue mission has started.”