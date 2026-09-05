Alaafin installs ex-First Bank CEO Adeduntan as Balogun of Oyo

​‌‍‍‍‍⁠⁠‌‍‌The ancient city of Oyo was agog on Saturday as His Imperial Majesty, Oba Akeem Owoade, the Alaafin of Oyo, formally installed Dr Adesola Adeduntan as the new Balogun of Oyo.

The colourful ceremony took place at the Alaafin’s Palace with dignitaries, traditional rulers, government officials and indigenes in attendance.

Adeduntan, a former Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, succeeds the late Dr Victor Olunloyo, former Governor of the old Oyo State, who held the title with distinction.

In his remarks, the Alaafin described the Balogun title as one of the most revered and senior offices in the Oyo Empire, historically saddled with the responsibility of leadership, courage, and defence of the kingdom.

Oba Owoade charged the new Balogun to uphold the values of the institution and to deploy his experience for the development, peace and unity of Oyo Kingdom.

Responding, Adeduntan expressed gratitude to the Alaafin and the entire Oyo Kingdom for the honour bestowed on him.

He pledged to serve with humility, integrity and commitment to the progress of Oyo and Yorubaland.

The new Balogun is also the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Abiola Ajimobi Technical University, Ibadan, and the Apesin Ola of Ibadanland.

President Bola Tinubu, in a congratulatory message on Friday, described the installation as a call to greater service and urged Adeduntan to promote peace, development and preservation of cultural heritage.

The ceremony, earlier scheduled for July 18, was postponed as a mark of honour to victims of the Oriire abduction.

Among notable traditional rulers who graced the occasion were the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, among others.

Several government officials and traditional chiefs in their separate goodwill messages described the Sept. 5 installation as symbolic and timely for the kingdom.

The event also featured traditional drumming, prayers and homage by chiefs of the Oyomesi and other title holders.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visit by Oba Ladoja was significant, as it marks his first known visit to Oyo town since the coronation of Oba Owoade as the Alaafin of Oyo.

It also provided an opportunity for the two prominent traditional rulers to meet publicly, amid reports of perceived differences following an earlier incident at a public gathering.

Oba Ladoja, who chairs the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs, had previously clarified that the incident was not intended as a snub.

The latest meeting therefore underscores the importance of unity, mutual respect and cooperation among traditional institutions in Oyo State.

While Oba Ladoja is a former governor of Oyo State and a prominent Ibadan traditional ruler, Oba Owoade ascended the historic Alaafin throne following the traditional selection process.

The gathering further highlighted the enduring ties between Ibadanland and Oyo, two historic centres of Yoruba culture and traditional leadership.

(NAN)