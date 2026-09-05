Why Akpabio’s wife visited Senate chamber – Aide  

By John Alechenu

The Special Adviser to the President of the Senate on Diaspora and NGOs, Dr Jibril Tafida, has denied speculations over the visit of Mrs Ekaette Akpabio, wife of the Senate President, to the Senate chamber.

He said the claim by an online publication that Mrs. Akpabio had an “unholy access” to the Senate chamber was false.

A statement signed by Tafida in Abuja on Saturday said Mrs Akpabio was in the National Assembly on a Saturday to see for herself some faulty equipment and facilities in the chamber.

Tafida explained that the visit was sequel to complaints by senators and staff about poor facilities and shoddy job done by contractors. He said it was at the instance of Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

He dismissed claims that Mrs Akpabio came with “marabouts” and persons of questionable character. The people with her, he said, were engineers and technicians – electrical, ICT, audio-visual and building maintenance experts brought in to assess the faults.

According to him, relevant officials were aware of the visit and no security protocol was breached. He said Saturday was chosen so as not to disrupt plenary or other legislative work.

Tafida described the media report as misinformation and speculative journalism aimed at creating controversy where there is none.

He urged the public to disregard it and asked Naijanewsdirect and other platforms to check facts before publishing stories that attack public officers and their families.

He stated that Mrs Akpabio is known for her philanthropy and integrity, and that the Senate President remains focused on his legislative duties and will not be distracted by unfounded allegations.

The National Assembly, he added, remains secure and well managed.

When contacted, Tafida declined further comments beyond the statement, but maintained that the Senate President’s office will not tolerate what he called reckless journalism targeted at the family.