A ‘loaded’ man does no wrong no matter his number of wives!

By Bunmi Sofola

Justus at 39, can’t exactly remember what it was like to be poor. Spoilt by fairly comfortable parents as the first son, he soon made his own money doing ‘business.’ A paragon of easy virtue, he is reputed to have enjoyed dalliance with a lady he picked up at the hotel/restaurant whilst his two wives were fast asleep in their rooms. He is well known for his several flirtations with young kids – never women in his age bracket, and has financially seen quite a handful of them through the university. His adoring wives know of his addiction to adventurous females but believe he does not wrong. How could he, with all the money he has?

A few months ago, he was treated to a sumptuous dinner by another female ‘discovery’ two streets away from his house The lady in question is his neighbour’s second wife to whom Justus was alleged to have written love letters in which he expressed his undying love, despite his recent marriage to yet another woman in his home town. So, whenever the husband was not around, super-stud sneaked in. To allay suspicion, he takes the car even though he could easily stroll down, then park round the corner from his lover’s flat.

This particular night, he had invited officers of his club home to discuss some financial problems the club was having over dinner. The second wife would have the privilege of serving his guests pounded yam and heaven knows how many assorted pieces of meat. “When he told us where he was coming from,” said one of the club members he invited over, “We wondered how he would be able to eat any other thing after the illicit supper he just had. He told us to just watch him. As soon as the poor woman brought in the hot well-pounded yam, he started poking it with his fingers. ‘My goodness’, he shrieked, ‘look at the lumps in this thing! And look at the funny-looking pieces of meat. Didn’t I tell you to prepare fish stew? How often do I eat in this house? Why can’t I eat a decent, well-prepared meal on the few occasions that I do? Some of these guests eat only fish. Where is the fish stew?”

“The poor woman was knocked for six. She saw us eyeing the spread greedily and she implored us to taste the food but we declined, having been warned not to touch anything by our host. She then knelt down pleading to show how sorry she was for presenting such sub-standard meal, and the stupid man kept up his string of verbal abuse, flinging the bowl of soup on the dining table. He then ordered us to get up from where we sat. If he couldn’t get a decent meal at home, he fumed, he was sure we could do better at a nearby restaurant. With that, he swept us all out of the agitated woman’s sight.

“He howled with laughter as we went to the restaurant. But I tell you, that was a good pounded yam he made us miss. He bragged as we ate the rubbish served us at the restaurant, that he would make it up to his second wife. ‘My wives have no reasons to complain about anything, he bragged. ‘They have more money than they need and can do what they please, I am not the jealous type and don’t give them the third degree anytime they do out. So, they leave me alone….”

According to Justus, “It is a fact that the country is crawling with single women, some with kids they have to send to school. We all know the stress we go through trying to keep body and soul together, not to mention the criminal fees you pay to educate your children either privately or publicly. So, if there are men like me, blessed by God with more money than we need and willing to be of great assistance to as many women as we can afford, there is no harm!” But why can’t the same consideration be extended to their male relations and friends? I wanted to know.

“Men are the most difficult people you can help,” he said. “You get no returns. With women, you might have kids and a lot of tender-loving care in return for your investment. A few friends I’d given loans to in the past either made part payments and stopped, or they just didn’t bother to pay back. Once you give any financial assistance to a relative, he runs to tell the others and they descend on you like vultures with tales of financial woes that will make the devil himself weep!”