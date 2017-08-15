Breaking News
Photos: Journalist attacked by protester at Wuse market

On 7:34 pmIn News, Photos by adekunle

A Photojournalist from Sun Newspaper, Mudashiru Atanda; Mr Oludare from Guardian Newsapaper and a cameraman from AIT were attacked by protester at Wuse Market Abuja. Photo by Gbemiga Olamikan


