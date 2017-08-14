Osun water OSICOL now leading brand in South-West

…why doctors now recommend it in hospitals

The Osun State Investment Company Limited, OSICOL, has said that, Essence Table water, one of its signature products, is now one of the leading brands in the array of similar products in the south western part of Nigeria.

This was revealed during a briefing of the company’s activities over the weekend.

The company which is an investment agency of the State Government of Osun, revealed that medical expert now recommends Essence Table water for use in hospitals because of mercury free value that has distinguished it in market.

According to OSICOL General Manager, Mrs Amade H.I, what differentiates Essence Water from other brands is its purity nature made from well researched materials. She noted that Essence Table water applied for Nigerian Industrial Standards (NIS) from the Standard Organisation of Nigeria, SON, and acquired it within six month.



Speaking on the achievements of OSICOL, Amade stated that the company’s balance sheet has recorded significant improvement from a fortune of about N300m in 2011 when the Aregbesola government came on board to N2.6b in 2017.

Her words “In line of producing healthy water, most water company failed to avoid the presence of mercury in their processed water. Mercury, an element which naturally is found in air, water and soil can cause serious damage to the body when exposed to even a little of the substance.

“When exposed to mercury, the nervous, digestive and immune systems, lungs, kidney and even the skin might be affected. Mercury also exists in various forms (metallic, inorganic and organic) and these forms determine the extent of health hazard on people exposed to it.”

She said the product is available across the country at affordable rates urging the people to choose Essence Water as it is helpful in safeguarding their health.

“Osun State Investment Company Limited has however ensured that not just the people of the state enjoy healthy living, by making sure that there is active distribution of the products within all state of the Federation to ensure that revenue is generated for the state of Osun.”

Aside OSICOL Water, the company has nearly completed the biggest gas station in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, delved into real estate with properties in Lagos and Abuja, the federal capital territory coupled with about 526 hectares of land in cultivating cocoa in Ibokun.

The Osun State Investment Company Limited has also won several awards and recognition in commemoration of its excellence in being one of the leading Investment platforms in the south western part of the country.

OSICOL has embarked on diverse business ventures as part of efforts to boost the state’s internally generated revenue drive, create wealth and sustain its economic self-reliance.

The company which was established in 1991 has various business interests, among them, are manufacturing, bulk purchasing, training and consultancy, sales and distribution, real estate, agriculture among others.