May God forgive your ineptitude, incompetence, Fani-Kayode prays for APC

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA-A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has urged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to seek the face of God for what he termed the party’s ‘ineptitude and incompetence.’

Fani-Kayode, a member of the Forum of former PDP Ministers stated this while reacting to the call by some APC members that ex-President Goodluck Jonathan should apologize to Nigerians for providing a fertile ground for corruption to thrive while he held sway as President.

Dr. Jonathan had at the Eagles Square, venue of the party’s Special Non-Elective Convention on Saturday praised the PDP for handing over a robust economy to the APC in 2015 amongst others; a statement that incurred the wrath of President Muhammadu Buhari loyalists such as Chief Osita Okechukwu, Director General, Voice of Nigeria (VON) who urged the former President to apologize to Nigerians instead.

But in the words of Fani-Kayode, there was nothing wrong with Jonathan’s speech, describing same as the bitter truth.

“Jonathan’s speech at the PDP Convention was outstanding and inspiring. He spoke the bitter truth. APC are (sic) a party of poverty and shame.

“The APC should stop criticizing it and they should sit down, shut up and ask God for forgiveness for their ineptitude and incompetence,” he wrote on his personal Twitter Handle @realFFK, yesterday.

On Okechukwu’s allegation that Jonathan did little in the fight against corruption, the ex-Minister said Osita needs help and a ‘banana.’

“The ugly little monkey (referring to Okechukwu) at VON who said that Jonathan unplugged the holes for corruption needs to have his head examined. Give him a banana,” he added.

Meanwhile, a PDP chieftain and former national officer of the party has collaborated the report of a national daily (not Vanguard) that former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is holding secret talks with the party in a bid to stage a return.

In a chat with this medium, the chieftain who pleaded anonymity said the Reconciliation Committee of the party co-chaired by Nyesom Wike and Ibrahim Dankwambo, Governors of Rivers and Gombe State respectively have reached out to many aggrieved members of the PDP who left at one time or the other to return to the party “where they truly belong.”

Asked if the committee has also reached out to the Turakin Adamawa, our source said there’s no doubt that has happened because the PDP is willing to welcome home all defectors.

“That committee (Reconciliation) is already working but I am not the one to speak for it. If you ask me if they have contacted the former Vice President, my answer will be yes because you heard when our National Chairman tasked the committee to fling open the door for the return of defectors,” he said.