Kidnappers storm hotel, abduct 2 foreigners, ex-Mobil staff in Akwa Ibom

By Chioma Onuegbu & Dennis Udoma

Uyo—Two expatriates and one Dr. Idongesit Udom, a retired ExxonMobil staff and Proprietor of Sure Foundation Polytechnic, were reportedly kidnapped by gunmen on Sunday in Akwa Ibom State.

It was gathered that the expatriates (names withheld), who work with a construction company located in Onna Local Government Area, were kidnapped in a hotel in Eket, while Dr. Idongesit Udom, a native of Idung Nneke village in Ukanafun council, was kidnapped same day while worshipping in a church.

It was gathered that the kidnappers took the victim away in a light brown Sienna wagon, while shooting into the air to scare people.

At press time, a reliable source disclosed that the kidnappers have not made contact with their victims’ families.

Mr. Chukwu Okechukwu, Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, told newsmen in Uyo that police had commenced investigation on the incidents.

He said police had no information on the identities, workplace and nationalities of the expatriates.

According to him, police are also working hard to ensure the release of Dr. Idongesit Udom, the Proprietor of Sure Foundation Polytechnic.

The spokesperson said that the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Donald Awunah, led a team of senior police officers to Eket and its environs to secure the release of the expatriates.

Awunah said: “We are aware of the incidents. I am assuring you that efforts are in top gear to rescue them.

“The Commissioner of Police and some senior police officers are on ground at Eket and its environs, searching for the expatriates and even the man from Ukanafun.”