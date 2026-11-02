Tinubu reaffirms commitment to Project Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his commitment to Project Nigeria, pledging to build a prosperous nation, invest in youths and pursue development guided by Almighty Allah and Nigerians’ aspirations.

The president stated this on Monday while reflecting on his spiritual journey to Saudi Arabia for the lesser Hajj, during which he was granted the rare privilege of praying inside the Holy Ka’abah.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, granted the President and members of his delegation access to the sacred structure in Makkah.

At the Ka’abah, Tinubu offered prayers of gratitude to Almighty Allah for the privilege of serving as Nigeria’s president and commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

Sheikh Dahlulah Muthawal of Masjid al-Haram led the President into the Ka’abah.

Tinubu thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for granting him and members of his delegation the opportunity to enter the Holy Ka’abah and offer prayers.

He described the honour as historic and a deeply cherished spiritual experience, reflecting the longstanding bonds of friendship, mutual respect and cooperation between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.

“I want to say a big thank you for the faith, for the recognition. I can’t believe the fencing of the Ka’abah is in green-white-green, which reminds us of the Nigerian identity.

“I thank the Crown Prince and all the administrators of the Holy Land. I thank them for the hospitality and recognition given to me as the leader of the delegation and the country.

“We are all facing challenges and hostility around us. We will overcome them with faith in God Almighty. I’m grateful forever. I thank the King and the royal Crown Prince.

“It is an honour that I enjoyed, and it is gracious of them to have allowed me to enter inside the Ka’abah. This is history,” he said.

The president said he prayed for wisdom and resilience to continue serving Nigerians, expressing confidence that Almighty Allah had granted his request.

“Well, I asked for wisdom and resilience to continue to serve the people. I know that prayer has been granted. Before the 2023 election, I did the same thing.

“I asked Allah to bless my Umrah then, and He did. And I promised that I would come back to thank Him,” the President said.

Reflecting on Surah Aal-Imran, Verse 26 of the Holy Qur’an, the President said sovereignty belonged ultimately to Almighty Allah, who grants and withdraws power.

He said the message underscored the need for leaders to exercise authority responsibly, with humility and in the service of the people.

“There is no other God but Almighty Allah. He is the giver and the taker. He owns power and authority.

“He says, ‘If I give you, use it well. If you don’t use it in accordance with my dictates, I can take it from you and give it to another person. I am the only one who has that authority.”

Tinubu said his faith had strengthened his conviction that becoming Nigeria’s leader was an extraordinary blessing that must be matched with dedicated service.

“I have faith in that, and I believe extremely well that He has done me and my country a great favour.

”Out of many millions of people, to be the President and Commander-in-Chief is a favour that only Almighty God can do to a human being,” he stated.

The president said his commitment to Project Nigeria had become stronger, assuring Nigerians of his determination to pursue policies that would promote prosperity and shared progress.

“My commitment to Project Nigeria is higher. I am determined to usher in prosperity and fully develop the country, consistent with the wish of Allah and the support of the people.

“It is important to put Allah first, then move on. Follow your conscience. Follow the right path that will lead Nigeria to that greatness,” he said.

On the economy, Tinubu expressed optimism about the progress recorded under his administration.

“The foundation is solid, and the economy has come out of the dark tunnel. This is inspiring,” he said.

He said nation-building required sustained investment in young Nigerians, stressing that present leadership decisions would shape how future generations remembered them.

“We need to build a future for our youth. If we don’t invest in their future, how do we want to be remembered as leaders 50 years from now? That’s the main thing. So this is a rare privilege to lead the country,” the president added.

Tinubu reiterated his administration’s commitment to strengthening the economy, expanding opportunities for young people and creating conditions for Nigerians to realise their potential.

He thanked Almighty Allah for the opportunity to lead Nigeria, pledging to justify the confidence reposed in him through purposeful leadership and sustained commitment to national progress. (NAN)