Sultan is a beacon of unity and stability – Governor Lawal

Gov Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State.

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State described the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, as a humble leader who brings people together and provides stability.

On Monday, the governor attended the 13th Shaikh Usmanu Bin Fodiyo Week and the 20th anniversary of the coronation of Sultan Sa’ad, at the International Conference Centre in Sokoto.

This year’s ceremony, with the theme ‘Reviving Ethical Leadership and Social Harmony: Lessons from Sokoto Jihad Leaders’, brought together notable figures from Nigeria and beyond.

In his goodwill message, Governor Lawal said the government and people of Zamfara State have been greatly inspired by the Sultan’s wisdom, guidance, and steady leadership, especially during difficult social and security times.

He said, “With immense joy, respect, and gratitude to Almighty Allah (SWT), on behalf of the government and people of Zamfara State, I congratulate His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, 20th Sultan of Sokoto and leader of the Ummah, on the historic 20th anniversary of his coronation.

“We remain deeply grateful for your recent presence and support at our coronation and presentation of staff of office to our 19 Emirs in Gusau, which further underscores your commitment to strengthening the traditional institutions across our region.

“This year’s celebration reminds us that the Sokoto Caliphate’s legacy transcends borders. Its enduring values, knowledge, justice, moral discipline, responsible leadership and human dignity remain relevant to today’s challenges.

“Closer to home in Zamfara State, this legacy carries a particularly compelling message. At a time when insecurity, moral decline, poverty and youth vulnerability threaten our communities, we must draw inspiration from the teachings of Sheikh Usmanu Dan Fodiyo to promote peace, justice, education and social responsibility.”

Earlier, the Sultan thanked everyone who played a part and contributed during his 20 years as Sultan of Sokoto. He encouraged religious, traditional, and community leaders to work even harder to promote peace.