ADC vows to proceed with Sokoto campaign despite intimidation

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has vowed to proceed with its scheduled campaign in Sokoto State despite what it described as attempts by the state government to intimidate the opposition and obstruct its political activities.

The party also warned that Governor Ahmed Aliyu would be held responsible if any violence was directed at opposition members or supporters in the state.

The ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, stated this in a statement issued on Tuesday, accusing the Sokoto State Government of undermining democratic rights and deliberately frustrating the party’s activities ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Abdullahi said the party would not be deterred by the alleged intimidation, insisting that no governor had the authority to prevent any political party from campaigning or presenting its candidates to voters.

“The Sokoto State Government must understand that governing a state does not confer ownership. Public office is a temporary mandate from the people, not a licence to suppress political competition,” the statement read.

“No governor has the power to decide which party can campaign, which candidate can speak, or which political choices the people of Sokoto are allowed to consider.”

The ADC spokesperson called on the state government to immediately stop what he described as efforts to frustrate its lawful political activities and guarantee a level playing field for all political parties.

He also reminded security agencies and other public institutions that their responsibility was to the Constitution and the Nigerian people, rather than the political interests of the ruling party.

Abdullahi warned that public officials who abused their authority to obstruct lawful political activities would face the legal consequences of their actions.

“Let there be no misunderstanding. The ADC will campaign in Sokoto State. We will not be intimidated, obstructed or pushed out of any part of Nigeria simply because those in power are afraid of political competition,” he said.

He maintained that democratic participation was a constitutional right and not a privilege to be granted by elected public officials.

The ADC spokesperson further accused the ruling party of displaying intolerance towards opposition activities, challenging it to submit itself to an open contest if it believed it had performed well in government.

READ ALSO: ADC accuses Sokoto govt of intimidation, demands reopening of campaign office

“If the ruling party believes it has served the people well, it should have nothing to fear from an open contest,” he said.

“Intimidation cannot manufacture public support, and obstruction cannot take away the people’s right to choose their leaders. The people of Sokoto, like all Nigerians, deserve the opportunity to listen to competing ideas and make their own decisions.”

He urged party members, supporters and residents of Sokoto State to remain peaceful and law-abiding, while assuring that the ADC would continue to defend its right to campaign freely across the country.

“The future of Sokoto belongs to the people of Sokoto, not to any governor or political party. No government has the right to veto democracy,” Abdullahi added.

The development follows the sealing of the ADC’s campaign office in Sokoto over an alleged ownership dispute.

The state’s Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Nasiru Dantsoho, had announced the sealing of the building on Monday, saying the action followed a recent clash involving supporters of different political parties.

The ADC had earlier accused the state government of using the police to intimidate opposition politicians and demanded the immediate reopening of the premises.

Vanguard Newspaper